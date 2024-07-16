The DNC Quietly Makes Plans to Force Joe Biden Down Their Voter's Throats...
Adam Schiff Caught Saying What Worried Democrats are Thinking

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:50 AM on July 16, 2024

Oof! Apparently, Adam Schiff is no longer 'Riden with Biden'. Clearly, he's moved on to 'You got to go, Joe'.

Representative Adam B. Schiff, the California Democrat who is running for Senate, warned during a private meeting with donors on Saturday that his party was likely to suffer overwhelming losses in November if President Biden remained at the top of the ticket, according to two people with direct knowledge of Mr. Schiff’s remarks at the meeting.

If Mr. Biden remained, not only would he lose to former President Donald J. Trump, he could be enough of a drag on other Democratic candidates that the party would most likely lose the Senate and miss an opportunity to win control of the House, Mr. Schiff said at a fund-raiser in New York.

“I think if he is our nominee, I think we lose,” Mr. Schiff said during the meeting, according to a person with access to a transcription of a recording of the event. “And we may very, very well lose the Senate and lose our chance to take back the House.”

Democrats losing all the way down ballot would be in the best interest of America.

Sam J.
It absolutely will have the effect of hurting candidates down ballot and it will certainly suppress turnout. 

This is a great time to remind America Donald Trump had already lowered insulin prices during his time in the White House.

Perhaps he is less concerned with Joe Biden's pride and more concerned with losing all the levers of government. Just a thought!

The GOP doesn't have to do anything to drag down Biden. He is doing a great job of that all on his own.

Amen!

