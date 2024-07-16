Adam Schiff Caught Saying What Worried Democrats are Thinking

Oof! Apparently, Adam Schiff is no longer 'Riden with Biden'. Clearly, he's moved on to 'You got to go, Joe'.

At a private fundraiser, Congressman Adam Schiff who is running for US Senate, told donors that if President Biden remained on the ticket that Democrats would lose the presidency, most likely lose the Senate, and fail to regain control of the house.



“I think if he is our… pic.twitter.com/se5keEVZjM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 16, 2024

Representative Adam B. Schiff, the California Democrat who is running for Senate, warned during a private meeting with donors on Saturday that his party was likely to suffer overwhelming losses in November if President Biden remained at the top of the ticket, according to two people with direct knowledge of Mr. Schiff’s remarks at the meeting. If Mr. Biden remained, not only would he lose to former President Donald J. Trump, he could be enough of a drag on other Democratic candidates that the party would most likely lose the Senate and miss an opportunity to win control of the House, Mr. Schiff said at a fund-raiser in New York. “I think if he is our nominee, I think we lose,” Mr. Schiff said during the meeting, according to a person with access to a transcription of a recording of the event. “And we may very, very well lose the Senate and lose our chance to take back the House.”

Democrats losing all the way down ballot would be in the best interest of America.

See Im out on Biden as the Dem candidate, but I question if his presence on the ticket will really have that bad of a down-ballot effect. Dem Senate candidates in swing states are polling like 10+ points better than him https://t.co/EwWvouANSN — Meat Butz (@iammattbetz) July 16, 2024

It absolutely will have the effect of hurting candidates down ballot and it will certainly suppress turnout.

Dear @RepAdamSchiff - democrats will lose as long as they hold your attitude. Please start talking about Biden accomplishments, which are many. Ie, insulin costs. https://t.co/IxYHpotq3W — 🎗️😷 ~ Masks save lives ~ 😷🎗️ (@HopeLoveLaughMA) July 16, 2024

This is a great time to remind America Donald Trump had already lowered insulin prices during his time in the White House.

As a California Democrat what does he gain from saying this to anyone?! Like I can get a Sherrod Brown and others but what’s his angle here? Embarrassing the President for zero reason makes no sense. https://t.co/uxrcQ61CVC — Tyler Smith (@tylersmithfc) July 16, 2024

Perhaps he is less concerned with Joe Biden's pride and more concerned with losing all the levers of government. Just a thought!

The GOP will spend the next 3 months cleaning up their image w voters while Democrats choose to tear down the prez and the party instead of defending and promoting Biden & Harris. The chance to change was a year ago. You didn't, so we must move on. Dems are killing the nominee. https://t.co/VtQsLgrsOE — jack of all trades, master of none (@shadyskyy) July 16, 2024

The GOP doesn't have to do anything to drag down Biden. He is doing a great job of that all on his own.

From his mouth to god’s ears https://t.co/F9Z7axdGrn — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) July 16, 2024

Amen!