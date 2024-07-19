You've Heard of 'Snakes on a Plane' ... Introducing the Far More Terrifying...
Secretary of State Blinken Shares Latest Disturbing Example of Biden's Foreign Policy Brilliance

Doug P.  |  3:05 PM on July 19, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

Recently President Biden got angry at other Democrats on a video call for not doing enough to convince voters what an amazing job he's done, especially in the area of foreign policy.

Maybe Biden should consider the fact that voters might think he's bad on foreign policy (and everything else) for good reasons. Here's the latest example of where we've ended up after three and a half years of the Biden administration appeasing the Iranian regime: 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that today: 

Just wonderful:

Iran is capable of producing fissile material for use in a nuclear weapon within "one or two weeks," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.

News of Iran's capabilities follows the recent election of President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has said his goal is to "get Iran out of its isolation," and who favors reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers.

Blinken said that "what we've seen in the last weeks and months is an Iran that's actually moving forward" with its nuclear program.

Hey, maybe the Biden White House could release even more money to Iran and fix this all up. 

Somehow, they'll try and make it all Trump's fault.

Shocker, right? Then again, the comment came from Blinken so you never know:

Obligatory:

As a side note, the VOA story concludes this way:

Blinken made the statement just days after reports emerged that the U.S. Secret Service increased security for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump weeks ago, after authorities learned of an alleged Iranian plot to kill him.

What we saw six days ago was the "increased" version of security for Trump? Yikes.

