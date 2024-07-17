Biden Berated a Dem Rep (and His Bronze Star) for Not Convincing Voters He's Been a Great President

President Biden's increasing desperation as his chances of being reelected look a little worse every day has raised his frustration level almost as high as Nancy Pelosi's eyebrows.

Biden's speech to the NAACP was loaded with "yikes" moments, the biggest of which was when he tried to explain what a "black job" is during his usual pandering.

But Biden's frustration (which often causes him to be even more incoherent than usual) also stems from the fact that he seems to think he's done a great job for the country but the "message isn't getting through" to voters. Oh, they've got the message alright, just not the one Biden and the White House have been trying to gaslight them into believing.

A call between Biden and some Democrats reportedly was punctuated by the president berating a combat veteran Dem Rep for not doing enough when it comes to lying to voters about how great for the country his "leadership" has been:

Puck's Julia Ioffe saw the Zoom video of Saturday's confrontation between Biden and Rep. Crow: "Tell me who the hell that is! Tell me who put NATO back together! Tell me who did something that you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son" https://t.co/BXjqEmzImp pic.twitter.com/F9qt2M3h51 — Nick Field (@nick_field90) July 17, 2024

[Biden told Rep. Jason Crow] "‘Tell me something you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son,’ this member of Congress told me. 'Had the assassination attempt not occurred an hour later, I imagine 50 people on that Zoom were ready to come out publicly against him'" pic.twitter.com/u0XaIdmIg1 — Nick Field (@nick_field90) July 17, 2024

In case you had trouble reading the above, here's what Biden reportedly told the Democrat Rep:

Right before the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a group of moderate Hill Democrats held a “tense” Zoom call with the White House to express their concern about Biden’s ability to win—and their ability to win, should he tank and take them down with him. “The call was even worse than the debate,” one of the participants told me. [...] The campaign did not, however, dispute this next part, about Crow and his Bronze Star. In a video of the Zoom that I was able to view, you can hear Biden chastising Crow, who asked about the importance of national security to voters. “First of all, I think you’re dead wrong on national security,” the president says, the emotion at times garbling his words. “You saw what happened recently in terms of the meeting we had with NATO. I put NATO together. Name me a foreign leader who thinks I’m not the most effective leader in the world on foreign policy. Tell me! Tell me who the hell that is! Tell me who put NATO back together! Tell me who enlarged NATO, tell me who did the Pacific basin! Tell me who did something that you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son—and I’m proud of your leadership, but guess what, what’s happening, we’ve got Korea and Japan working together, I put Aukus together, anyway! … Things are in chaos, and I’m bringing some order to it. And again, find me a world leader who’s an ally of ours who doesn’t think I’m the most respected person they’ve ever—” “It’s not breaking through, Mr. President,” said Crow, “to our voters.” “You oughta talk about it!” Biden shot back, listing his accomplishments yet again. “On national security, nobody has been a better president than I’ve been. Name me one. Name me one! So I don’t want to hear that crap!”

"Things are in chaos and I'm bringing some order to it." Please. There was a lot less "chaos" before Biden took office.

Good grief. No wonder they don't want the Hur audio out. https://t.co/5ya2JQZ2SH — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 17, 2024

The wheels are definitely coming off and Biden's now blaming his fellow Democrats -- even combat veterans -- for not doing their part to convince everybody this administration has been great.

Seriously, if this isn’t the biggest story in the country by tomorrow, Republicans just suck at messaging.



You’ve got Biden *on video* mocking a combat veteran. This is a direct counter to one of Biden’s most repeated attacks.



Use it. https://t.co/f7TOkWRxIY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 17, 2024

Also you might have noticed that Biden just keeps repeating the things he said during the debate and at his recent press conference -- it's only the anger level that varies.

Joe Biden has always been a mean, nasty, small, petty man, but now that his mind is addled, his maliciousness cannot be masked. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 17, 2024

Why isn't the public seeing it or are we just not leaking those things now? https://t.co/sQiyc2rzEa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2024

Maybe somebody's still interested in protecting the "Biden is a decent man full of empathy" talking point, but the number of Democrats still interested in doing so seems to be dwindling.