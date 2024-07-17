And Here We GOOO! David Sacks's List of POWERFUL Silicon Valley Trump Supporters...
She Went THERE! Sarah Huckabee Sanders WINS the RNC With PERFECT 'Big Boy'...
Did He Just Say That? Joe Biden Steps on Yet Another Racist Rake...
GOOD GIRL! After Two Nights, the Clear Star of the Republican National Convention...
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
A Grieving Mother Brought the RNC to Tears with Story of Losing Her...
‘I Hold Joe Biden’ Responsible: Mother Points Finger at Biden, Harris and Open...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says We Can't Have a 'Weekend at Bernie's' President
Sen. Ted Cruz Names the Names of Those Killed by Illegal Immigrants
'America Saved My Life!' Hung Cao Explains How His Family Fled Communism
‘While I Was Fighting for My Life’: Scalise Reveals What Trump Did After...
Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Enthusiastic Applause at RNC
CornPop Is Jealous! Biden Talks About His Best Friend 'Mouse' During Speech at...
Chicago Mayor Reportedly Removing Washington Statue From City Hall

Biden Berated a Dem Rep (and His Bronze Star) for Not Convincing Voters He's Been a Great President

Doug P.  |  9:30 AM on July 17, 2024
Twitter

President Biden's increasing desperation as his chances of being reelected look a little worse every day has raised his frustration level almost as high as Nancy Pelosi's eyebrows. 

Advertisement

Biden's speech to the NAACP was loaded with "yikes" moments, the biggest of which was when he tried to explain what a "black job" is during his usual pandering. 

But Biden's frustration (which often causes him to be even more incoherent than usual) also stems from the fact that he seems to think he's done a great job for the country but the "message isn't getting through" to voters. Oh, they've got the message alright, just not the one Biden and the White House have been trying to gaslight them into believing. 

A call between Biden and some Democrats reportedly was punctuated by the president berating a combat veteran Dem Rep for not doing enough when it comes to lying to voters about how great for the country his "leadership" has been: 

Recommended

Did He Just Say That? Joe Biden Steps on Yet Another Racist Rake Defining What a 'Black Job' Is
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

In case you had trouble reading the above, here's what Biden reportedly told the Democrat Rep:

Right before the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a group of moderate Hill Democrats held a “tense” Zoom call with the White House to express their concern about Biden’s ability to win—and their ability to win, should he tank and take them down with him. “The call was even worse than the debate,” one of the participants told me. 

[...]

The campaign did not, however, dispute this next part, about Crow and his Bronze Star. In a video of the Zoom that I was able to view, you can hear Biden chastising Crow, who asked about the importance of national security to voters. “First of all, I think you’re dead wrong on national security,” the president says, the emotion at times garbling his words. “You saw what happened recently in terms of the meeting we had with NATO. I put NATO together. Name me a foreign leader who thinks I’m not the most effective leader in the world on foreign policy. Tell me! Tell me who the hell that is! Tell me who put NATO back together! Tell me who enlarged NATO, tell me who did the Pacific basin! Tell me who did something that you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son—and I’m proud of your leadership, but guess what, what’s happening, we’ve got Korea and Japan working together, I put Aukus together, anyway! … Things are in chaos, and I’m bringing some order to it. And again, find me a world leader who’s an ally of ours who doesn’t think I’m the most respected person they’ve ever—”

“It’s not breaking through, Mr. President,” said Crow, “to our voters.”

“You oughta talk about it!” Biden shot back, listing his accomplishments yet again. “On national security, nobody has been a better president than I’ve been. Name me one. Name me one! So I don’t want to hear that crap!”

Advertisement

"Things are in chaos and I'm bringing some order to it." Please. There was a lot less "chaos" before Biden took office.

The wheels are definitely coming off and Biden's now blaming his fellow Democrats -- even combat veterans -- for not doing their part to convince everybody this administration has been great. 

Also you might have noticed that Biden just keeps repeating the things he said during the debate and at his recent press conference -- it's only the anger level that varies.

Advertisement

Maybe somebody's still interested in protecting the "Biden is a decent man full of empathy" talking point, but the number of Democrats still interested in doing so seems to be dwindling. 

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did He Just Say That? Joe Biden Steps on Yet Another Racist Rake Defining What a 'Black Job' Is
Grateful Calvin
She Went THERE! Sarah Huckabee Sanders WINS the RNC With PERFECT 'Big Boy' Zinger at Jill Biden (Watch)
Sam J.
And Here We GOOO! David Sacks's List of POWERFUL Silicon Valley Trump Supporters Should TERRIFY Dems
Sam J.
GOOD GIRL! After Two Nights, the Clear Star of the Republican National Convention Emerges
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: You Are NOT Ready for the Japanese Anime of Trump's Attempted Assassination (LOL)
Aaron Walker
'You Are Exactly What is Wrong With The GOP' - Lauren Witzke Attacks Harmeet Dhillon's RNC Appearance
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did He Just Say That? Joe Biden Steps on Yet Another Racist Rake Defining What a 'Black Job' Is Grateful Calvin
Advertisement