Hulk Hogan Brings 'Trumpamania' to the RNC
Tucker Carlson Calls Trump's Assassination Attempt a 'Transformation'
Tucker Stuns the RNC: 'That Moment Donald Trump... Became the Leader of This...
Some Republicans ‘Horrified’ Critic of Ukraine Aid Could Be First in Line for...
Andrew Bates Call Report That Biden Will Drop Out This Weekend 'Fan Fiction'
Sam Stein: Dems Are ‘Spelunking Never-Before-Seen Depths of Despair’
One-Third of Democrats Polled Believe Trump Staged His Own Assassination Attempt
The Twitchy Team Live Blogs the RNC Grand Finale - Make America Great...
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tonight!
Axios: Some Dems Think Biden Will Drop Out as Soon as This Weekend
MSNBC: J.D. Vance Wanting to Be Buried in Family Plot an ‘Easter Egg'...
Scoop: JD Vance's Venmo Account Tells a Tale of ... Nothing
Shocker! Turns Out MSNBC's Programming From the GOP Convention are 'Cheap Fakes'
RIP: Political Commentator, Journalist, and Author Lou Dobbs Dead at 78

Pass the Popcorn! CNN Chats With Marco Rubio While Mocking MSNBC for 'Cheap Fake' Broadcasts

Doug P.  |  9:17 PM on July 18, 2024
Meme

As we told you earlier, some of MSNBC's programming has made it appear as if the shows are being broadcast from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Republican convention. 

Advertisement

Those videos, ironically, turn out to be the "deep fakes" that the Left was accusing Republicans of pushing when sharing actual videos of Joe Biden. 

It got so bad for MSNBC that even CNN, with help from Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, was trolling the dishonest hacks at the leftist cable net. Watch:

We don't often praise CNN but this was a good moment, and much-deserved when it comes to MSNBC: 

Sen. Marco Rubio and CNN’s Jake Tapper take a swipe at MSNBC for using an LED screen to make it look like they're at the RNC in Milwaukee when they're actually just in a studio in NY.  

RUBIO: "And you're actually here live!" 

TAPPER: "We are here live, as opposed to some other networks that just have a big LED. Who shall remain nameless!"

Serious LOL to that one. 

It's just beautiful.

Pass ALL the popcorn!

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Twitchy Team Live Blogs the RNC Grand Finale - Make America Great Again!
KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW
Sam J.
Tucker Carlson Calls Trump's Assassination Attempt a 'Transformation'
Brett T.
Sam Stein: Dems Are ‘Spelunking Never-Before-Seen Depths of Despair’
Brett T.
Scoop: JD Vance's Venmo Account Tells a Tale of ... Nothing
Gordon K
Andrew Bates Call Report That Biden Will Drop Out This Weekend 'Fan Fiction'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Twitchy Team Live Blogs the RNC Grand Finale - Make America Great Again!
Advertisement