Pass the Popcorn! CNN Chats With Marco Rubio While Mocking MSNBC for 'Cheap Fake' Broadcasts

As we told you earlier, some of MSNBC's programming has made it appear as if the shows are being broadcast from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Republican convention.

Those videos, ironically, turn out to be the "deep fakes" that the Left was accusing Republicans of pushing when sharing actual videos of Joe Biden.

It got so bad for MSNBC that even CNN, with help from Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, was trolling the dishonest hacks at the leftist cable net. Watch:

Sen. Marco Rubio and CNN’s Jake Tapper take a swipe at MSNBC for using an LED screen to make it look like they're at the RNC in Milwaukee when they're actually just in a studio in NY.



RUBIO: "And you're actually here live!"



TAPPER: "We are here live, as opposed to some other… pic.twitter.com/Hh1n9kwaIW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2024

We don't often praise CNN but this was a good moment, and much-deserved when it comes to MSNBC:

