OUCH: Trump Campaign's Response to Kamala Harris' Debate Challenge to JD Vance Is Savage

Now that we know Donald Trump's running-mate will be Ohio Sen. JD Vance, it's time to start talking about VP debates.

As we told you earlier this evening, Harris has asked Vance to debate her on August 13th on CBS:

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has asked former President Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, to join an Aug. 13 debate hosted by CBS, a Biden-Harris campaign official said on Tuesday. Harris asked in a voicemail to Vance after his selection as Trump's vice-presidential pick on Monday. The two candidates spoke on Tuesday, the person said, but their teams still had not agreed to debate terms.

As it turns out, the Trump side hadn't agreed to debate terms because they're not quite sure who is going to ultimately be on the other side of Vance in the race:

NEW: Trump campaign responds re: Vice Presidential debates. “We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention. To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.”

That'll leave a mark:

The response makes a great point considering the accelerating nature of Democrats calling for Biden to step aside and Dem unease with Kamala Harris.