CBS News Set to Air Harris/Vance Debate August 12

As Twitchy reported Monday, Democrats were doing a fair bit of wish-casting about the vice presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and the just-announced running mate Sen. J.D. Vance.

Advertisement

Sally Kohn even poked her head out of the ground:

Extremely excited to watch Kamala Harris run circles around JD Vance.



She has more experience, more vision, more empathy, and more integrity in her little finger than he has or could ever have. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) July 15, 2024

Well, Kohn and the rest won't have to wait long. CBS News will air the debate on Monday, August 12. Will Harris arrive unburdened by what has come before?

Biden-Harris campaign official says VP Harris has accepted a date of Mon Aug. 12th for the CBS VP debate with JD Vance. — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) July 17, 2024

Plenty of time to become unburdened by what has been — Ferris Bueller's Dad (@BuellerDad) July 17, 2024

So she's looking to humiliate herself so soon? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 17, 2024

That’ll go well. — Alex Crepeau (@acrepeau) July 17, 2024

Can she do the POTUS debate in October too? — MammonMachine (@MachineMam8262) July 17, 2024

A lot of Democrats are saying she'll be the presidential candidate by August 12.

Won't happen. She'll be gone by then. — ResIpsaBuckeye (@ChicRexArch) July 17, 2024

And if you thought Biden's debate against Trump went poorly, wait 'til you see what happens on Aug. 12. https://t.co/XpqOAhmWbO — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 17, 2024

She won't know what happened. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) July 17, 2024

Will Harris bring up her performance as border czar? Vance certainly will.

It’s going to be so LIT🔥 — Marie Hendricks (@Zoddie07) July 17, 2024

Kamala got destroyed in the 2020 debates so badly that she didn't even make it to Iowa — Elon's Musk (@andItoldyaso) July 17, 2024

She did get in one good stab into Joe Biden's back.

Should be pay per view. — Trying to be better (@PenfieldRod) July 17, 2024

It will be so brutal I'll have to look away. — Joel Goldenberg (@JoelGoldenberg1) July 17, 2024

The DNC Convention starts the week after that debate. — Sean S (@manunitedpit) July 17, 2024

Shouldn’t the debate wait until AFTER the DNC Convention? — Nana (@FoylesC) July 17, 2024

Again- before the DNC convention? Another vehicle to jettison a dismal candidate? — Brenda (@BRENDA5000) July 17, 2024





Get the wheels on the bus ready, the Venn diagrams and a map of the southern border. — James Kelly (@rkpt_kelly) July 17, 2024

Vance should insist on no props, just as Biden did. No Venn diagrams on an easel.

I believe it should not take place until Joe Biden is actually named as the Democratic nominee..Not so sure Kamala is going to remain as the vice-president. — PA Gigi (@TerriAd26346926) July 17, 2024

Harris has done a lot. Don't forget that besides putting her in charge of the border crisis, Biden also put her in charge of Space Force and artificial intelligence. She has a lot of run on.

***