CBS News Set to Air Harris/Vance Debate August 12

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy reported Monday, Democrats were doing a fair bit of wish-casting about the vice presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and the just-announced running mate Sen. J.D. Vance.

Sally Kohn even poked her head out of the ground:

Well, Kohn and the rest won't have to wait long. CBS News will air the debate on Monday, August 12. Will Harris arrive unburdened by what has come before?

A lot of Democrats are saying she'll be the presidential candidate by August 12.

Will Harris bring up her performance as border czar? Vance certainly will.

She did get in one good stab into Joe Biden's back.


Vance should insist on no props, just as Biden did. No Venn diagrams on an easel.

Harris has done a lot. Don't forget that besides putting her in charge of the border crisis, Biden also put her in charge of Space Force and artificial intelligence. She has a lot of run on.

***

Tags: CBS NEWS DEBATE KAMALA HARRIS J.D. VANCE

