'My Sister's Death Was Preventable': Brother of Rachel Morin Speak Out About Biden's...
Community Notes Wrecks NH Dem's Claim About Project 2025 and JD Vance's Wife
And Here We GOOO! David Sacks's List of POWERFUL Silicon Valley Trump Supporters...
She Went THERE! Sarah Huckabee Sanders WINS the RNC With PERFECT 'Big Boy'...
Biden Berated a Dem Rep (and His Bronze Star) for Not Convincing Voters...
Did He Just Say That? Joe Biden Steps on Yet Another Racist Rake...
GOOD GIRL! After Two Nights, the Clear Star of the Republican National Convention...
A Grieving Mother Brought the RNC to Tears with Story of Losing Her...
'I Hold Joe Biden' Responsible: Mother Points Finger at Biden, Harris and Open...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says We Can't Have a 'Weekend at Bernie's' President
Sen. Ted Cruz Names the Names of Those Killed by Illegal Immigrants
'America Saved My Life!' Hung Cao Explains How His Family Fled Communism
'While I Was Fighting for My Life': Scalise Reveals What Trump Did After...

BINGO! CNN Panelists Did NOT Like Contributor Explaining Life Outside the Lefty Media Bubble

Doug P.  |  12:29 PM on July 17, 2024
Screen shot

According to a new report, President Biden got quite angry while on a call with fellow Democrats and blamed them for not doing enough to get the message through to people that, since he took office, things have gotten much better on all fronts: 

And again, find me a world leader who’s an ally of ours who doesn’t think I’m the most respected person they’ve ever—”

“It’s not breaking through, Mr. President,” said Crow, “to our voters.”

“You oughta talk about it!” Biden shot back, listing his accomplishments yet again. “On national security, nobody has been a better president than I’ve been. Name me one. Name me one! So I don’t want to hear that crap!”

Biden's numbers just keep tanking and they actually think the problem is that their gaslighting isn't getting through.

Meanwhile, on CNN, contributor Shermichael Singleton dropped some truth bombs on the rest of the panel: Average Americans don't think Biden's done a good job on national security and the economy because he's been a disaster on both fronts: 

Community Notes Wrecks NH Dem's Claim About Project 2025 and JD Vance's Wife
Doug P.
Doug P.
Like the old saying goes, you can lie to people about a lot of things, but not about how much money they have (or for that matter how many illegals have entered the country since Biden took office). 

What the Dems say is a lot different than what people see:

THAT'S what's happened since Biden took office, no matter how much the Left/media tries to lie about it.

