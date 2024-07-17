BINGO! CNN Panelists Did NOT Like Contributor Explaining Life Outside the Lefty Media Bubble

According to a new report, President Biden got quite angry while on a call with fellow Democrats and blamed them for not doing enough to get the message through to people that, since he took office, things have gotten much better on all fronts:

Advertisement

And again, find me a world leader who’s an ally of ours who doesn’t think I’m the most respected person they’ve ever—” “It’s not breaking through, Mr. President,” said Crow, “to our voters.” “You oughta talk about it!” Biden shot back, listing his accomplishments yet again. “On national security, nobody has been a better president than I’ve been. Name me one. Name me one! So I don’t want to hear that crap!”

Biden's numbers just keep tanking and they actually think the problem is that their gaslighting isn't getting through.

Meanwhile, on CNN, contributor Shermichael Singleton dropped some truth bombs on the rest of the panel: Average Americans don't think Biden's done a good job on national security and the economy because he's been a disaster on both fronts:

CNN contributor Shermichael Singleton calls out the rest of the panel for being so wildly out of touch with American voters. pic.twitter.com/8HYBPMud1C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2024

You can't keep telling voters their experiences aren't real. pic.twitter.com/Tmg6mllb2j — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) July 17, 2024

Like the old saying goes, you can lie to people about a lot of things, but not about how much money they have (or for that matter how many illegals have entered the country since Biden took office).

Mr. Singleton is challenging them to get out of their bubble yet these so called journalists want to stay where right where they are... in elitist delusional ignorant bliss. 🙄 https://t.co/cwrH1bs1WD — Natasha Marie (@NatashaMarie_74) July 17, 2024

What the Dems say is a lot different than what people see:

THAT'S what's happened since Biden took office, no matter how much the Left/media tries to lie about it.