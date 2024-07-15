'Thunderous'! Here's Trump Making the 'Most American Moment Possible' at the RNC Convention

Just over 48 hours after surviving an assassination attempt, Donald Trump made an appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Just a couple of hours before that, Trump announced that Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance would be his running mate.
Trump eventually came out to join the man who will hopefully be his VP starting on January 20th and it was an amazing scene:
Trump walking out with the bandage on his ear from the failed assassination attempt is an all timer.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 16, 2024
Trump seemed genuinely moved by all that's happened within the span of just a few days and the audience could feel it:
President Trump really seems emotional to me and that’s a great thing— David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) July 16, 2024
Nothing will top this!— MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) July 16, 2024
Magnificent moment!!
Lee Greenwood sang "God Bless the USA" as Trump walked out with a bandage on his ear:
Donald Trump rolls up to the RNC with his ear bandaged! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AFkIXR66kW— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2024
GOD BLESS THE USA!— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2024
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7GDcpy2tDs
In politics it doesn't get more badass than this:
President Donald J. Trump enters the RNC less than 72 hours after surviving an assassination attempt.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 16, 2024
This is so awesome.
Absolute boss. 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/VI9wXVCLC9
President @realDonaldTrump arrives at the first night of the 2024 RNC Convention 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/j0VKPgrP0v— Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 16, 2024
Recommended
TRUMP 🤝 VANCE pic.twitter.com/9sFgsdxxUV— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2024
"FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!" pic.twitter.com/PWUpaY7EGO— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2024
OMG. I’m crying. I love this President so much.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 16, 2024
pic.twitter.com/xtp5WH2wwv
What a way to kick off the convention!
The good energy at RNC is off the charts pic.twitter.com/QJoTRfv1xL— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 16, 2024
FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! pic.twitter.com/TdpN9gJLy4— Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 16, 2024
Meanwhile, clips of the current president's interview with NBC News' Lester Holt started to trickle out and... let's just say Biden keeps not doing himself any favors. Maybe next time Biden will have a bandage on his ear just to try and match his opponent.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member