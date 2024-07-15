Dean Obeidallah Clutching Pearls Over This Chant at RNC is Priceless (Watch)
A Counter-Sniper Saw Crooks on the Roof Nearly HALF AN HOUR Before He...
Joe Biden Tells Black Interviewer How He Got Started in the Civil Rights...
NO ONE CARES: Tea Pain Crying Over Vance VP Pick Shows How DEI...
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
BlueAnon: Here’s Proof Trump Wasn’t Hit by a Bullet and It Was Staged
Democrats Wishcasting Hard Over Harris / Vance Debate
Keith Olbermann Wants Judge Aileen Cannon Arrested, Even If They Have to Make...
WATCH: Joe Biden Tries to Defend His ‘Bullseye’ Comment to Lester Holt: 'I...
James Woods Disappointed George Takei Won't Buy Into 'Unity' Talk
Hot Take: Hunter Biden Gun Case Could Be Dismissed Like Trump’s Documents Case
'Bloodbath': President Joe Biden Tells NBC News He's Not Engaged in Trump's Sort...
Look All Those Flags: James Lindsay BLASTS Protesters Outside RNC Who Want to...
Your Handy Cheat Sheet as to Why J.D. Vance Was Donald Trump's Perfect...

'Thunderous'! Here's Trump Making the 'Most American Moment Possible' at the RNC Convention

Doug P.  |  10:40 PM on July 15, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Just over 48 hours after surviving an assassination attempt, Donald Trump made an appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Just a couple of hours before that, Trump announced that Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance would be his running mate. 

Advertisement

Trump eventually came out to join the man who will hopefully be his VP starting on January 20th and it was an amazing scene: 

Trump seemed genuinely moved by all that's happened within the span of just a few days and the audience could feel it: 

Lee Greenwood sang "God Bless the USA" as Trump walked out with a bandage on his ear:

In politics it doesn't get more badass than this:

Recommended

A Counter-Sniper Saw Crooks on the Roof Nearly HALF AN HOUR Before He Tried to Assassinate Trump
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

What a way to kick off the convention!

Meanwhile, clips of the current president's interview with NBC News' Lester Holt started to trickle out and... let's just say Biden keeps not doing himself any favors. Maybe next time Biden will have a bandage on his ear just to try and match his opponent. 

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Counter-Sniper Saw Crooks on the Roof Nearly HALF AN HOUR Before He Tried to Assassinate Trump
Aaron Walker
NO ONE CARES: Tea Pain Crying Over Vance VP Pick Shows How DEI Has Completely Captured Democrats
Grateful Calvin
Democrats Wishcasting Hard Over Harris / Vance Debate
Gordon K
Joe Biden Tells Black Interviewer How He Got Started in the Civil Rights Movement
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Keith Olbermann Wants Judge Aileen Cannon Arrested, Even If They Have to Make Up the Charge
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Counter-Sniper Saw Crooks on the Roof Nearly HALF AN HOUR Before He Tried to Assassinate Trump Aaron Walker
Advertisement