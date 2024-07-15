'Thunderous'! Here's Trump Making the 'Most American Moment Possible' at the RNC Convention

Just over 48 hours after surviving an assassination attempt, Donald Trump made an appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Just a couple of hours before that, Trump announced that Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance would be his running mate.

Trump eventually came out to join the man who will hopefully be his VP starting on January 20th and it was an amazing scene:

Trump walking out with the bandage on his ear from the failed assassination attempt is an all timer. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 16, 2024

Trump seemed genuinely moved by all that's happened within the span of just a few days and the audience could feel it:

President Trump really seems emotional to me and that’s a great thing — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) July 16, 2024

Nothing will top this!



Magnificent moment!! — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) July 16, 2024

Lee Greenwood sang "God Bless the USA" as Trump walked out with a bandage on his ear:

Donald Trump rolls up to the RNC with his ear bandaged! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AFkIXR66kW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2024

In politics it doesn't get more badass than this:

President Donald J. Trump enters the RNC less than 72 hours after surviving an assassination attempt.



This is so awesome.



Absolute boss. 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/VI9wXVCLC9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 16, 2024

President @realDonaldTrump arrives at the first night of the 2024 RNC Convention 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/j0VKPgrP0v — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 16, 2024

OMG. I’m crying. I love this President so much.



pic.twitter.com/xtp5WH2wwv — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 16, 2024

What a way to kick off the convention!

The good energy at RNC is off the charts pic.twitter.com/QJoTRfv1xL — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 16, 2024

Meanwhile, clips of the current president's interview with NBC News' Lester Holt started to trickle out and... let's just say Biden keeps not doing himself any favors. Maybe next time Biden will have a bandage on his ear just to try and match his opponent.