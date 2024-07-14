'This Is Sick'! ABC's 'This Week' Assigns Blame for the Assassination Attempt on Trump (Just Guess)

It didn't take long at all after last night's assassination attempt on Donald Trump for the shameless media machine to start whipping up a disgusting spin. You'll be seeing a lot of this in the coming days:

Advertisement

Trump is to blame for almost getting assassinated. This inevitable take has already begun to spread. pic.twitter.com/y3ajGDIPEj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 14, 2024

As we told you last night, CBS News' Margaret Brennan also took the "blame Trump" approach:

Trump's just been shot, and CBS anchor Margaret Brennan disparages him for not telling his followers to lower the temperature. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/97R2FG97gG — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 14, 2024

This morning, ABC's "This Week" joined the media's parade of despicability. Here's what George Stephanopoulos and Martha Raddatz had to say about what was at least in part to blame for the assassination attempt on Trump:

Unreal. It took less than 24 hours for ABC to start blaming Trump for last night.



“President Trump and his supporters have contributed to this violent rhetoric…”



“And let’s remember January 6th…” pic.twitter.com/I0M7g7byUX — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) July 14, 2024

It's said a lot these days because it's true: You can't loathe the media enough.

This is sick. Our president was nearly assassinated and one of his supporters was shot dead. And these nasty hacks on this nasty networks have the audacity to blame Donald Trump and his supporters?! They should all quit media forever, today. pic.twitter.com/4QabHSl6cl — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 14, 2024

Yes, clearly after an assassination attempt against Trump, the problem of heated rhetoric is all about Trump's rhetoric. You pathetic, sad-sack assclowns. https://t.co/MAyV9SiSFx — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 14, 2024

Leave it to ABC News to blame Trump for his own assassination attempt.



Look how upset they are now that, in their own words, “January 6th will be in the background.”



This is contemptible. pic.twitter.com/ZXOdfrdUVK — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) July 14, 2024

Contemptible and then some.

Additionally, the MSM attempting to keep trying to convince everybody that only Trump and his supporters contribute to violent rhetoric is flat-out disgusting.

Biden literally two weeks ago: pic.twitter.com/rs02hXNh41 — Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón (@rondon_EA26) July 14, 2024

A picture tells it all, never forget! How anyone watches the media rhetoric daily I will never understand! #MSNBC talks about #Trump probably 1,000 times in a 24 hour period and it is always negative! pic.twitter.com/Edc1MrZCi4 — Robyn O'Donnell (@RobynDODonnell) July 14, 2024

The media had already put their reputation in the toilet and now they're reaching up to flush themselves into oblivion.