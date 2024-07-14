Stoking VIOLENCE, Joe? THIS Shockingly Violent Biden Post Is Even Worse Than His...
'This Is Sick'! ABC's 'This Week' Assigns Blame for the Assassination Attempt on Trump (Just Guess)

Doug P.  |  12:30 PM on July 14, 2024
Meme

It didn't take long at all after last night's assassination attempt on Donald Trump for the shameless media machine to start whipping up a disgusting spin. You'll be seeing a lot of this in the coming days:

As we told you last night, CBS News' Margaret Brennan also took the "blame Trump" approach:

This morning, ABC's "This Week" joined the media's parade of despicability. Here's what George Stephanopoulos and Martha Raddatz had to say about what was at least in part to blame for the assassination attempt on Trump:

It's said a lot these days because it's true: You can't loathe the media enough. 

Contemptible and then some.

Additionally, the MSM attempting to keep trying to convince everybody that only Trump and his supporters contribute to violent rhetoric is flat-out disgusting.

The media had already put their reputation in the toilet and now they're reaching up to flush themselves into oblivion.

