Lefty Insisting THIS Joe Biden Isn't the SAME Joe Biden They Voted for...
BREAKING: NYT Reports Donors to LARGEST Biden Super PAC Will Freeze Donations IF...
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who...
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back...
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY...
Biden Threw His Staff Under the Bus but KJP Rescued Him Anyway Last...
HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel...
Team Biden Shifts Into 'the Jerk Store Called' Overdrive to Fire Back at...
'Super Bowl for Insane People Who Follow Politics' - Ken Klippenstein
Jake Tapper Shares Text Message From Sad Longtime Biden Advisor And People Are...
Salon Writing a Piece About the Prospects of a Special Counsel Investigating Clarence...
Here's Blinken, Austin and Sullivan Reacting to Biden Praising 'Vice President Trump' Duri...
In 'True Gretch,' Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Recalls How Terrifying the Plot to Kidnap...
ABC News: Democrat Congressman Says Biden 'Seemed Altered' at Juneteenth Event

WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)

Doug P.  |  2:00 PM on July 12, 2024
Twitchy

Yesterday President Biden kicked off his first "big boy" press conference in a long time in the most predictable way possible: 

Advertisement

The natural next step for everybody was to wonder if the questions were also scripted and shared in some way.

NBC News' White House correspondent Kelly O'Donnell, who is also the head of the WH Correspondents' Association, took offense to such claims:

Where would anybody get the idea that the White House provides the questions in advance (or the press clears the questions with the WH's press office)?

There are reasons people are skeptical:

Recommended

Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Reporters could submit their questions in advance, or, worse yet, the White House could just tell them what questions to ask (as was the case with this Philly radio host).

Combine that with a Milwaukee radio station admitting that they deleted parts of a Biden interview at the White House's request, and it couldn't be more obvious that the press and administration in some cases work hand-in-hand. 

The press trying to help Dems cover up the reality about Biden and suddenly not being able to sustain the charade only added to skepticism of "journalism."

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Lefty Insisting THIS Joe Biden Isn't the SAME Joe Biden They Voted for in 2020 BACKFIRES Spectacularly
Sam J.
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back and Forth About REALITY of Biden
Sam J.
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY Was THAT Dumb
Sam J.
BREAKING: NYT Reports Donors to LARGEST Biden Super PAC Will Freeze Donations IF Joe Stays in the Race
Sam J.
Team Biden Shifts Into 'the Jerk Store Called' Overdrive to Fire Back at Trump's Presser Mockery
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement