WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)

Yesterday President Biden kicked off his first "big boy" press conference in a long time in the most predictable way possible:

BIDEN: "With that, I'll take your questions. I've been given a list of people to call on here." pic.twitter.com/oGNuCf5StZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2024

The natural next step for everybody was to wonder if the questions were also scripted and shared in some way.

NBC News' White House correspondent Kelly O'Donnell, who is also the head of the WH Correspondents' Association, took offense to such claims:

To those who make the false charge, the WH press corps does not provide questions in advance. The president has a list of media who are credentialed in advance. His team knows who will be in the room and chose reporters from news wires, TV, print, and radio including a Polish… https://t.co/CwtRRNUKUX — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 12, 2024

Where would anybody get the idea that the White House provides the questions in advance (or the press clears the questions with the WH's press office)?

There are reasons people are skeptical:

Buddy do I have an exciting tip for you to pursue. pic.twitter.com/B4FLrysHzS — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 12, 2024

There are literally pictures out there that prove you are lying. Not only the name of the reporter, but look below where the answer is already provided. pic.twitter.com/OkqqQJfPuZ — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) July 12, 2024

the president of the WHCA assures us these photographs do not and could not exist bc the WHCA members absolutely do not submit questions in advance to coordinate with the White House. https://t.co/L6hYKVANpQ pic.twitter.com/KYMsfz29RX — blighter (@blightersort) July 12, 2024

Reporters could submit their questions in advance, or, worse yet, the White House could just tell them what questions to ask (as was the case with this Philly radio host).

"the WH press corps does not provide questions in advance"



Except they have, and you have never asked how or investigated how this happened. You just pretend this never happened while calling it a "false charge." pic.twitter.com/YGScKyBxSb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2024

Combine that with a Milwaukee radio station admitting that they deleted parts of a Biden interview at the White House's request, and it couldn't be more obvious that the press and administration in some cases work hand-in-hand.

I’m actually interested in this as well @KellyO. How do you explain this? — Pearl (@pearlsposts) July 12, 2024

I never thought things could get to a point where so many people with so little curiosity about anything of importance would be leaders of “journalism”. — NotYourJewishMom🍌 (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 12, 2024

The press trying to help Dems cover up the reality about Biden and suddenly not being able to sustain the charade only added to skepticism of "journalism."