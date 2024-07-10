BRILLIANT Strategy! Biden Camp Fires Back at George Clooney With a Stamina Swipe

Actor and Democrat fundraiser George Clooney had an op-ed in the New York Times saying that, while he loves Joe Biden, it's time for the president to step aside and not seek reelection, for the good of the party (and of course "democracy"). The crux of Clooney's column is that Biden's debate performance isn't unique, and he was the same way during the fundraiser Clooney recently co-hosted in L.A.:

But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate. Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before. As Democrats, we collectively hold our breath or turn down the volume whenever we see the president, who we respect, walk off Air Force One or walk back to a mic to answer an unscripted question.

Apparently Team Joe didn't take well to the latest high-profile Dem to say it's time for Biden to head back to Wilmington for good.

What's the Biden campaign's comeback to Clooney? They're playing the "stamina" card in a mock-tastic way:

Biden is fighting back on Clooney.



From a source familiar with event planning: “The President stayed for over 3 hours, while Clooney took a photo quickly and left.” — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) July 10, 2024

Well, that settles it then (cue massive eye roll)!

Did not have George Clooney vs. Joe Biden on this week’s bingo card… https://t.co/hLt9YyHDHG — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 10, 2024

And yet it appears to be ON:

This just keeps getting better.

Attack the bundler. Brilliant Team Biden! — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) July 10, 2024

Random thought: Hasn't Hillary Clinton been oddly quiet about everything that's going on right now?

This is amazing. Biden's stamina is better than Clooney because Clooney left early. Love it. https://t.co/TkUXxg0k1B — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 10, 2024

Maybe the Biden campaign should take out some ads slamming the Democrats who are saying it's time for Joe to step down. Just a suggestion.

Hollywood celebrities are about to find out just how much actual influence their millions get them with elected democrats. You can bundle $30M and still get ignored/insulted. Awesome ROI. https://t.co/BxCEQj8JRo — Brittany (@bccover) July 10, 2024

They've thrown millions at pols who are now criticizing them. Pass the popcorn!

If only there was a 90 minute debate the American people could watch and judge for themselves https://t.co/peDarEegHu — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) July 10, 2024

RIGHT!?