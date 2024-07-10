BRILLIANT Strategy! Biden Camp Fires Back at George Clooney With a Stamina Swipe

Josh Hawley Makes Biden Judicial Nominee VERY UNCOMFORTABLE Defending Her Insane View on...
Doug P.  |  6:29 PM on July 10, 2024
Meme

Actor and Democrat fundraiser George Clooney had an op-ed in the New York Times saying that, while he loves Joe Biden, it's time for the president to step aside and not seek reelection, for the good of the party (and of course "democracy"). The crux of Clooney's column is that Biden's debate performance isn't unique, and he was the same way during the fundraiser Clooney recently co-hosted in L.A.:

But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate. 

Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before. As Democrats, we collectively hold our breath or turn down the volume whenever we see the president, who we respect, walk off Air Force One or walk back to a mic to answer an unscripted question.

Apparently Team Joe didn't take well to the latest high-profile Dem to say it's time for Biden to head back to Wilmington for good.

What's the Biden campaign's comeback to Clooney? They're playing the "stamina" card in a mock-tastic way:

Well, that settles it then (cue massive eye roll)!

And yet it appears to be ON:

This just keeps getting better.

Random thought: Hasn't Hillary Clinton been oddly quiet about everything that's going on right now?

Maybe the Biden campaign should take out some ads slamming the Democrats who are saying it's time for Joe to step down. Just a suggestion.

They've thrown millions at pols who are now criticizing them. Pass the popcorn!

RIGHT!?

