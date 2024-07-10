All Is Well! Biden Grabbed Mic at End of Event and Started Rambling (Cue Test Pattern)

Ben Shapiro Drops MAJOR Receipts on 'Ad Cartel' After House Judiciary Finds They...
Doug P.  |  1:22 PM on July 10, 2024
Twitchy

The White House's post-debate strategy of putting President Biden "out there" a little more in an attempt to show that he's fine seems to be working out great... for Donald Trump. 

During remarks today before a union group, Biden said that high grocery prices, skyrocketing rent and other things that have gotten worse since he took office are just a few of the reasons he should be reelected. Yeah, we didn't think that made any sense either, but then we saw how that event concluded and it got even worse. Watch:

Things just keep getting more awkward.

The test pattern popping up at the end was the cherry on top of this particular sundae.

The White House appears determined to keep trying until Biden gets something right.

Even George Clooney's given up on Joe (probably with Obama's permission).

Yes they did!

This administration has been a dumpster fire combined with a train wreck on all fronts.

