All Is Well! Biden Grabbed Mic at End of Event and Started Rambling (Cue Test Pattern)

The White House's post-debate strategy of putting President Biden "out there" a little more in an attempt to show that he's fine seems to be working out great... for Donald Trump.

📊 RCP POLLING AVERAGE: SWING STATES



PENNSYLVANIA

🟥 Trump: 48.8% (+5.3)

🟦 Biden: 43.5%

WISCONSIN

🟥 Trump: 48.0% (+2.2)

🟦 Biden: 45.8%

MICHIGAN

🟥 Trump: 46.0% (+0.6)

🟦 Biden: 45.4%

ARIZONA

🟥 Trump: 47.6% (+5.4)

🟦 Biden: 42.2%

GEORGIA

🟥 Trump: 46.5% (+4.0)… https://t.co/x70sxqPTll pic.twitter.com/oc8EsVtp8c — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 9, 2024

During remarks today before a union group, Biden said that high grocery prices, skyrocketing rent and other things that have gotten worse since he took office are just a few of the reasons he should be reelected. Yeah, we didn't think that made any sense either, but then we saw how that event concluded and it got even worse. Watch:

Biden randomly grabs the mic and starts rambling about DEI as the feed abruptly cuts and reporters are herded out of the room pic.twitter.com/Knu6ZOKzhO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2024

Things just keep getting more awkward.

The test pattern popping up at the end was the cherry on top of this particular sundae.

NBC Producer: "Ahhhhh!!!!! Biden grabbed the mic!" pic.twitter.com/uO5S6RDbxD — Constance Underfoot (@ConstanceProse) July 10, 2024

The White House appears determined to keep trying until Biden gets something right.

More Biden does not mean better Biden. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 10, 2024

Everything they do to hide this now just accentuates it. It's incredible this is the strategy they've chosen. https://t.co/WhP3ADEmDM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2024

His team literally brings the Gong Show hook with them to events to get him off camera. This is so embarrassing for America. https://t.co/FEpHQn7Pgn — 🐎 Stable Genius™️ 🇺🇸 (@StableGeniustm) July 10, 2024

Even George Clooney's given up on Joe (probably with Obama's permission).

they did the meme pic.twitter.com/VseOPJgOEB — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) July 10, 2024

Yes they did!

This administration has been a dumpster fire combined with a train wreck on all fronts.