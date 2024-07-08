'Look Who's Joining the Party'! NYT Decided It Was Time to Report Who Repeatedly Visited the WH

Previously Alex Berenson and Jon Levine at the New York Post had reported what follows, but now the New York Times is getting in on that story. This Times report coincidentally comes just hours after the Biden White House sent a defiant letter to congressional Democrats and the president called into MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and angrily told them he wouldn't be going anywhere.

As for the NY Times, now the story can be told:

Breaking News: A Parkinson’s expert visited the White House eight times in eight months from last summer through this spring, according to official visitor logs. The administration has said that President Biden has no signs of the disease. https://t.co/VSwOttPEGK — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 8, 2024

From the Times' story:

An expert on Parkinson’s disease from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center visited the White House eight times in eight months from last summer through this spring, including at least once for a meeting with President Biden’s physician, according to official visitor logs. The expert, Dr. Kevin Cannard, is a neurologist who specializes in movement disorders and recently published a paper on Parkinson’s. The logs, released by the White House in response to a request from The New York Times, document visits from July 2023 through March of this year. More recent visits, if there have been any, would not be released until later under the White House’s voluntary disclosure policy. It was unclear whether Dr. Cannard was at the White House to consult specifically about the president or whether he was there as part of unrelated meetings with the White House medical team. Dr. Cannard’s LinkedIn page describes him as “supporting the White House Medical Unit” for more than 12 years, which would include during the administrations of Presidents Donald J. Trump and Barack Obama.

Better late than never, NYT!

The timing is, as always, interesting.

The Times picking up the story is sure to trigger Biden's remaining defenders.

The White House's response so far to this story has been basically "yeah, but the person could have been there to visit anybody connected to the White House for any number of reasons."