Sounds Pretty Dictator-y: DAMNING Thread Shows Biden's DOJ Doing Everything It Can to...
We Got NOTHIN': Whoopi Admits She Poops Her Pants to Defend Biden ......
RIGHT in Our Veins! Obama Bro Jon Favreau BEGGING Dems to Replace Biden...
HA! Elon Musk's Reaction to Stephen King Calling on Joe Biden to Drop...
Because of COURSE ---> New UK Minister of Women and Equalities Won't Define...
Gov. Whitmer Says Biden Has 'Delivered for the American People' (Here's What's Been...
OMG-LOL, These CAN'T Be Real! Buuut ... They ARE: Check Out the Latest...
James Woods Sums Up Deranged Loon and NEA Pres. Becky Pringle's Pro-Biden Speech...
Brace for Incoherent Venting! An Angry President Biden Called MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' and...
You Smoking Somethin'? Cherie Currie Goes Straight-Up PUNK ROCK Dropping Rob Reiner and...
*POPCORN* Jill and Hunter - Sorry - Joe Biden Sends Snippy Letter to...
Biden Promises Remaining Loyalists That 'Dark Brandon Is Coming Back' (No, and He...
Wait, WUT?! Jemele Hill MOCKED Hilariously for Insisting Biden's BIGGEST Problem Is Pro-Tr...
Well, Salt IS White, After All: Utah News Outlet Reports That the Great...

'Look Who's Joining the Party'! NYT Decided It Was Time to Report Who Repeatedly Visited the WH

Doug P.  |  1:52 PM on July 08, 2024
Meme screenshot

Previously Alex Berenson and Jon Levine at the New York Post had reported what follows, but now the New York Times is getting in on that story. This Times report coincidentally comes just hours after the Biden White House sent a defiant letter to congressional Democrats and the president called into MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and angrily told them he wouldn't be going anywhere

Advertisement

As for the NY Times, now the story can be told:

From the Times' story:

An expert on Parkinson’s disease from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center visited the White House eight times in eight months from last summer through this spring, including at least once for a meeting with President Biden’s physician, according to official visitor logs.

The expert, Dr. Kevin Cannard, is a neurologist who specializes in movement disorders and recently published a paper on Parkinson’s. The logs, released by the White House in response to a request from The New York Times, document visits from July 2023 through March of this year. More recent visits, if there have been any, would not be released until later under the White House’s voluntary disclosure policy.

It was unclear whether Dr. Cannard was at the White House to consult specifically about the president or whether he was there as part of unrelated meetings with the White House medical team. Dr. Cannard’s LinkedIn page describes him as “supporting the White House Medical Unit” for more than 12 years, which would include during the administrations of Presidents Donald J. Trump and Barack Obama.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Better late than never, NYT!

The timing is, as always, interesting.

The Times picking up the story is sure to trigger Biden's remaining defenders.

Advertisement

The White House's response so far to this story has been basically "yeah, but the person could have been there to visit anybody connected to the White House for any number of reasons."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sounds Pretty Dictator-y: DAMNING Thread Shows Biden's DOJ Doing Everything It Can to Keep J6ers Jailed
Sam J.
HA! Elon Musk's Reaction to Stephen King Calling on Joe Biden to Drop OUT of the Race is PERFECTION
Sam J.
RIGHT in Our Veins! Obama Bro Jon Favreau BEGGING Dems to Replace Biden Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER
Sam J.
James Woods Sums Up Deranged Loon and NEA Pres. Becky Pringle's Pro-Biden Speech As Only He Can and LOL
Sam J.
Brace for Incoherent Venting! An Angry President Biden Called MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' and YIKES
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement