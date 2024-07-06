ABC News' Chief WH Correspondent Seems Surprised Biden Staff Gave Radio Host Questions to Ask Biden

As we told you earlier, a Philadelphia radio host was being interviewed on CNN about her chat with President Biden this week and said something that might not surprise you on two separate levels: A) The White House sent her eight questions to choose from, and B) She agreed to it and chose four of those scripted questions to ask Biden.
Here's that video:
A radio host who interviewed President Biden Wednesday tells me the White House sent her the questions before the interview. pic.twitter.com/9L6PRaUvgG— Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) July 6, 2024
Is anybody very surprised?
Well, you knew some in the White House press could be counted on to be somewhat surprised by this development:
Say what? https://t.co/j51hGjgeYs— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) July 6, 2024
And to that "say what" we respond with an even louder "say what?"
This has been going on for years. Remember all of the notecards telling Biden which reporters to call on?— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 6, 2024
Don’t pretend to be shocked. You knew they were doing this.— Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) July 6, 2024
Journalists faking outrage at this actually pissing me off. https://t.co/6YBLLbRTz3— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 6, 2024
It's nothing short of hilarious how many journo types are pretending all this -- from Biden's cognitive issues to WH staff working hand-in-hand with reporters -- is just now a new thing.
Lmao pic.twitter.com/Y5X8ezQOy0— brit (@pashedmotatos) July 6, 2024
Oh no Johnathan had no idea. Ridiculous https://t.co/VktizH7VwW pic.twitter.com/AITYLf60up— Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) July 6, 2024
Shocking... shocking!
July 6, 2024
There are a lot of journos these days doing their best impressions of Captain Renault.
