EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. Ends TODAY!
OOPS! U.S. Border Patrol Union NUKES Biden's Claim of Having Their Support ......
'Somewhere Approaching Panic': Even MSNBC's Joy Reid Knows It Might Be OVER for...
#SwapJoeOut Andrew Yang (and Others) Are In Full-Blown PANIC Over Biden Debate Performance
Debate: Sources Say President Biden Has a Cold
Biden Simp Harry Sisson Says That TRUMP Is Rambling Incoherently
Miranda Devine Traces CIA's Role in That '51 Former Intelligence Officials' Letter
Joe Biden Comes Out Against Late Term Abortion, Sort Of
President Joe Biden Waves to a Debate Audience That's Not There
We Are Reminded That Public Schools Are Not Your Church
Poll: More Voters Think Hunter Biden Should Go to Jail Than Donald Trump
Twitchy Live Blogs Trump vs. Biden: The First Presidential Debate
New Ad Shows the Consequences of Republicans Coming After Birth Control
Man Who Killed Two at a Chick-fil-A in Texas Is an Illegal Immigrant

CNN Host SHOCKED Biden Knew 'Every One of These Questions Was Coming' But STILL Blew It

Doug P.  |  6:00 AM on June 28, 2024
Meme screenshot

At this point it's generally agreed in all but the most loyal of Biden superfan circles that the president lost Thursday night's debate, and badly

Let’s say it right now: Donald Trump might have won the 2024 election tonight. You’d think President Joe Biden would have at least a good performance for one-third or even two-thirds of the debate. That never happened. Biden was incapable of delivering cogent and coherent remarks about the cornerstones of his presidency. He was incapable of defending what little legislative wins he clinched during his first term and was lost trying to pivot and deflect from the pointed attacks from Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Now the excuses will start to pour in. 

The lefty loyalists will blame it on Biden having a cold:

Oh, sure, sure!

Meanwhile, even lefties like MSNBC's Joy Reid are sounding the Democrat alarm. 

On CNN, the cable net that hosted the debate, host Erin Burnett was surprised that Biden performed so badly even though he knew what was coming: 

Actually, we wouldn't be shocked if Biden knew exactly what was going to be thrown his way, and he still blew it.

Recommended

OOPS! U.S. Border Patrol Union NUKES Biden's Claim of Having Their Support ... in Real Time
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That wouldn't be a shocker. 

That's totally open to interpretation (cue massive eye roll).

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOPS! U.S. Border Patrol Union NUKES Biden's Claim of Having Their Support ... in Real Time
Grateful Calvin
The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backlash
Amy Curtis
#SwapJoeOut Andrew Yang (and Others) Are In Full-Blown PANIC Over Biden Debate Performance
Amy Curtis
'Somewhere Approaching Panic': Even MSNBC's Joy Reid Knows It Might Be OVER for Biden
Doug P.
President Joe Biden Waves to a Debate Audience That's Not There
Brett T.
Biden Simp Harry Sisson Says That TRUMP Is Rambling Incoherently
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OOPS! U.S. Border Patrol Union NUKES Biden's Claim of Having Their Support ... in Real Time Grateful Calvin
Advertisement