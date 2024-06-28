CNN Host SHOCKED Biden Knew 'Every One of These Questions Was Coming' But STILL Blew It

At this point it's generally agreed in all but the most loyal of Biden superfan circles that the president lost Thursday night's debate, and badly.

Let’s say it right now: Donald Trump might have won the 2024 election tonight. You’d think President Joe Biden would have at least a good performance for one-third or even two-thirds of the debate. That never happened. Biden was incapable of delivering cogent and coherent remarks about the cornerstones of his presidency. He was incapable of defending what little legislative wins he clinched during his first term and was lost trying to pivot and deflect from the pointed attacks from Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Now the excuses will start to pour in.

The lefty loyalists will blame it on Biden having a cold:

NEW: Two sources familiar with the situation say “President Biden has a cold.” — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) June 28, 2024

Oh, sure, sure!

Meanwhile, even lefties like MSNBC's Joy Reid are sounding the Democrat alarm.

On CNN, the cable net that hosted the debate, host Erin Burnett was surprised that Biden performed so badly even though he knew what was coming:

BOMBSHELL



CNN's Erin Burnett on Joe Biden's debate performance: "He goes through six days of preparation at camp David... They know the rules. He practices with the mics. He knows every one of these questions is coming and yet he couldn‘t fill the time." pic.twitter.com/mwtAjHpOFz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 28, 2024

Actually, we wouldn't be shocked if Biden knew exactly what was going to be thrown his way, and he still blew it.

So they did give him the questions before the debate. Democrats are such cheaters — ARAISING Hell (@ARaisinghell4) June 28, 2024

That wouldn't be a shocker.

"He knows every one of these questions is coming" https://t.co/4rMjpmDkRx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2024

Now she could’ve meant anything by ‘we gave him the questions beforehand’



Come on guys — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 28, 2024

That's totally open to interpretation (cue massive eye roll).