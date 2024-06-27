'Somewhere Approaching Panic': Even MSNBC's Joy Reid Knows It Might Be OVER for Biden

There's no way to sugar coat it: The Democrats are in a full-blown panic after President Biden's debate performance Thursday night. For a guy who had seven straight days to prepare, Biden still wasn't up to the task -- and that's being generous.

But even the Democrats' most loyal supporters are sounding the alarm bells now with the election just over four months away.

Among the lefties who couldn't find a way to put a positive spin on Biden's debate performance (which his campaign will blame on a cold) was MSNBC's Joy Reid, who had this to say:

"My phone never really stopped buzzing throughout. The universal reaction was...approaching panic!" pic.twitter.com/KNRAeb2S1s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2024

Yeah, Biden supporters had to have been alarmed even if some of them might not admit it. And that's from a president who took the last seven days to do nothing but prep for this exact evening.

What's most amazing is these are all the people who've been lying to the public about Biden for the last 4 years. Are they really shocked by what they saw, or do they just realize they can't hide it anymore? https://t.co/PUe09e5s8U — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 28, 2024

The Dems/media can't wave this off as "cheap fakes" anymore.

Even the MSNBC panel agrees Biden has to go: https://t.co/rdIDosQXHV — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) June 28, 2024

The Democrat happiest with tonight's Biden debate performance might have been Kamala Harris.

The end of the evening pretty much summed everything up:

Jill Biden having to guide Joe down the stairs at the end is the perfect capper to that performance.



Absolute disaster. No way to spin it. pic.twitter.com/s3QcrUxViD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 28, 2024

Wow.