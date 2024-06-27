#SwapJoeOut Andrew Yang (and Others) Are In Full-Blown PANIC Over Biden Debate Performance
'Somewhere Approaching Panic': Even MSNBC's Joy Reid Knows It Might Be OVER for Biden

Doug P.  |  11:18 PM on June 27, 2024
Twitchy

There's no way to sugar coat it: The Democrats are in a full-blown panic after President Biden's debate performance Thursday night. For a guy who had seven straight days to prepare, Biden still wasn't up to the task -- and that's being generous.

But even the Democrats' most loyal supporters are sounding the alarm bells now with the election just over four months away. 

Among the lefties who couldn't find a way to put a positive spin on Biden's debate performance (which his campaign will blame on a cold) was MSNBC's Joy Reid, who had this to say:

Yeah, Biden supporters had to have been alarmed even if some of them might not admit it. And that's from a president who took the last seven days to do nothing but prep for this exact evening. 

The Dems/media can't wave this off as "cheap fakes" anymore.

The Democrat happiest with tonight's Biden debate performance might have been Kamala Harris.

The end of the evening pretty much summed everything up:

Wow.

