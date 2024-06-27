'Somewhere Approaching Panic': Even MSNBC's Joy Reid Knows It Might Be OVER for...
EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. 48 Hours ONLY!
Debate: Sources Say President Biden Has a Cold
Biden Simp Harry Sisson Says That TRUMP Is Rambling Incoherently
Miranda Devine Traces CIA's Role in That '51 Former Intelligence Officials' Letter
Joe Biden Comes Out Against Late Term Abortion, Sort Of
President Joe Biden Waves to a Debate Audience That's Not There
We Are Reminded That Public Schools Are Not Your Church
Poll: More Voters Think Hunter Biden Should Go to Jail Than Donald Trump
Twitchy Live Blogs Trump vs. Biden: The First Presidential Debate
New Ad Shows the Consequences of Republicans Coming After Birth Control
Man Who Killed Two at a Chick-fil-A in Texas Is an Illegal Immigrant
The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backl...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Calls for US to Accept Palestinian Refugees

#SwapJoeOut Andrew Yang (and Others) Are In Full-Blown PANIC Over Biden Debate Performance

Amy Curtis  |  11:00 PM on June 27, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

That was a debate, wasn't it?

And the Democratic Party know it, too.

So does Andrew Yang.

Advertisement

Very different.

It's too late.

He will not step aside.

Yep.

There's only one candidate who would have the infrastructure and network to step in, and that's the candidate who lost to Trump already: Hillary Clinton.

Yeah, have fun with that.

Just like we said.

Recommended

'Somewhere Approaching Panic': Even MSNBC's Joy Reid Knows It Might Be OVER for Biden
Doug P.
Advertisement

Democracy? Nah, Democrats don't do that.

We agree.

And Hillary.

It'll be interesting to see what the Democratic Party does.

A very apt analogy.

Like clockwork.

Advertisement

We'll see.

Embarrassing and sad.

Perhaps.

Depends on who else calls for his removal.

We'd pay good money to be in the DNC headquarters tonight. The panic must be palpable.

Drip...drip...drip...

The floodgates are going to open if enough Democrats say this.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Somewhere Approaching Panic': Even MSNBC's Joy Reid Knows It Might Be OVER for Biden
Doug P.
President Joe Biden Waves to a Debate Audience That's Not There
Brett T.
The Tide Is Turning! Tractor Supply Issues EXCELLENT Statement Following MASSIVE DEI Backlash
Amy Curtis
Biden Simp Harry Sisson Says That TRUMP Is Rambling Incoherently
Brett T.
Debate: Sources Say President Biden Has a Cold
Brett T.
Joe Biden Comes Out Against Late Term Abortion, Sort Of
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Somewhere Approaching Panic': Even MSNBC's Joy Reid Knows It Might Be OVER for Biden Doug P.
Advertisement