SwapJoeOut Andrew Yang (and Others) Are In Full-Blown PANIC Over Biden Debate Performance

That was a debate, wasn't it?

And the Democratic Party know it, too.

So does Andrew Yang.

Look I debated Joe 7 times in 2020. He’s a different guy in 2024. #swapJoeout — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 28, 2024

Very different.

Guys, the Dems should nominate someone else - before it’s too late. #swapJoeout — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 28, 2024

It's too late.

What’s Joe Biden’s superpower? That he’s a good guy who will do the right thing for the country. In this case, that’s stepping aside and letting the DNC choose another nominee. #swapJoeout — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 28, 2024

He will not step aside.

Nope. You nominated him, you're stuck with him. — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) June 28, 2024

Yep.

They can't do it until late August, and replacing him would kill their chances. — Jason Crouch (@jasoncrouch) June 28, 2024

There's only one candidate who would have the infrastructure and network to step in, and that's the candidate who lost to Trump already: Hillary Clinton.

Naw he's your guy bruh have fun with that — The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) June 28, 2024

Yeah, have fun with that.

Just like we said.

Should have had a Primary, so people could choose. — Dr. Julie Gurner (@drgurner) June 28, 2024

Democracy? Nah, Democrats don't do that.

Dems should have held a fair primary and given RFK jr a chance. He should be on the stage tonight. — Scott Nelson (@thatscottnelson) June 28, 2024

We agree.

And Hillary.

Props to Yang for being the first Dem to say it publicly! https://t.co/p8en7CVeZE — Gregory T. Angelo (@gregorytangelo) June 28, 2024

It'll be interesting to see what the Democratic Party does.

Bro, this is a Presidential Election 🗳️ coming up in five short months, not the lightbulbs in a chandelier. #DebateNight https://t.co/PP8vbFpSqy — Kristina Wong 🍆 (@mskristinawong) June 28, 2024

A very apt analogy.

Like clockwork.

How prominent will this POV be in the post-debate TV coverage? >>> https://t.co/SXXF0xwF10 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2024

We'll see.

100%. This is embarrassing and sad. https://t.co/qoTQ70mAR2 — Brandon (@PHXCards11) June 28, 2024

Embarrassing and sad.

Democrats are moving on from Joe Biden. He’s toast. https://t.co/MuKKNqIy0d — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) June 28, 2024

Perhaps.

Depends on who else calls for his removal.

HAHAHAHH they’re f**king panicking https://t.co/kxxjj1IIpj — The Misfit Patriot (@misfitpatriot_) June 28, 2024

We'd pay good money to be in the DNC headquarters tonight. The panic must be palpable.

Hearing this from numerous voters on the left - https://t.co/SJH0MfF7ni — Lyndsay Keith (@LyndsayMKeith) June 28, 2024

Drip...drip...drip...

The floodgates are going to open if enough Democrats say this.