SwapJoeOut Andrew Yang (and Others) Are In Full-Blown PANIC Over Biden Debate Performance

That was a debate, wasn't it?
And the Democratic Party know it, too.
So does Andrew Yang.
Look I debated Joe 7 times in 2020. He’s a different guy in 2024. #swapJoeout— Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 28, 2024
Very different.
Guys, the Dems should nominate someone else - before it’s too late. #swapJoeout— Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 28, 2024
It's too late.
What’s Joe Biden’s superpower? That he’s a good guy who will do the right thing for the country. In this case, that’s stepping aside and letting the DNC choose another nominee. #swapJoeout— Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 28, 2024
He will not step aside.
Nope. You nominated him, you're stuck with him.— The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) June 28, 2024
Yep.
They can't do it until late August, and replacing him would kill their chances.— Jason Crouch (@jasoncrouch) June 28, 2024
There's only one candidate who would have the infrastructure and network to step in, and that's the candidate who lost to Trump already: Hillary Clinton.
Naw he's your guy bruh have fun with that— The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) June 28, 2024
Yeah, have fun with that.
It'll be Hillary.— =] (@krudensparks) June 28, 2024
Just like we said.
Should have had a Primary, so people could choose.— Dr. Julie Gurner (@drgurner) June 28, 2024
Democracy? Nah, Democrats don't do that.
Dems should have held a fair primary and given RFK jr a chance. He should be on the stage tonight.— Scott Nelson (@thatscottnelson) June 28, 2024
We agree.
Get ready for Gavin and others booking EVERY talk show the next couple weeks.#DebateNight#SwapOutJoe #SwapJoeOut https://t.co/H8esYCZcsz pic.twitter.com/xqJLQ31Ky4— Old Man Odie 🇺🇸 (@OdieMoats) June 28, 2024
And Hillary.
Props to Yang for being the first Dem to say it publicly! https://t.co/p8en7CVeZE— Gregory T. Angelo (@gregorytangelo) June 28, 2024
It'll be interesting to see what the Democratic Party does.
Bro, this is a Presidential Election 🗳️ coming up in five short months, not the lightbulbs in a chandelier. #DebateNight https://t.co/PP8vbFpSqy— Kristina Wong 🍆 (@mskristinawong) June 28, 2024
A very apt analogy.
Like clockwork. They're calling for change. https://t.co/o1qGCwMVKW pic.twitter.com/pJK5M8OsVL— Sanj Mohip 🌺🇺🇸❤️🔥 (@SanjMohip) June 28, 2024
Like clockwork.
How prominent will this POV be in the post-debate TV coverage? >>> https://t.co/SXXF0xwF10— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2024
We'll see.
100%. This is embarrassing and sad. https://t.co/qoTQ70mAR2— Brandon (@PHXCards11) June 28, 2024
Embarrassing and sad.
Democrats are moving on from Joe Biden. He’s toast. https://t.co/MuKKNqIy0d— Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) June 28, 2024
Perhaps.
Nail. Coffin. ⚰️ https://t.co/edIxs38KHe— Aacia (@parisofprairie) June 28, 2024
Depends on who else calls for his removal.
HAHAHAHH they’re f**king panicking https://t.co/kxxjj1IIpj— The Misfit Patriot (@misfitpatriot_) June 28, 2024
We'd pay good money to be in the DNC headquarters tonight. The panic must be palpable.
Hearing this from numerous voters on the left - https://t.co/SJH0MfF7ni— Lyndsay Keith (@LyndsayMKeith) June 28, 2024
Drip...drip...drip...
The floodgates are going to open if enough Democrats say this.
