Dem Rep Tells Reporter the Reason She's Never Heard About Girl Murdered By 2 Illegals in Texas

Doug P.  |  7:45 PM on June 26, 2024
Gif meme

Recently yet another example of the tragic consequences of Biden's open border became clear, even though the media seems to be eager to avoid mentioning a certain aspect of the story:

Two roommates have been charged with capital murder after Houston police found the body of a 12-year-old girl in a bayou. 

A resident discovered Jocelyn Nungaray's body on the morning of June 17, Houston police Lt. Stephen Hope said during a news conference on June 20. The young girl was strangled to death, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, per a police news release. 

Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Peña, 26, were arrested by police on June 20 at the apartment where they roomed together, according to the release.

Both men were in the country illegally thanks to Biden and Mayorkas' porous border, though for some reason (and we all know why) USA Today didn't mention that, nor did the Associated Press.

Politicians who support the very policies that have caused these kinds of horrors are also in a hurry to dismiss these kinds of tragic stories. 

A reporter caught up with Dem Rep. Summer Lee and asked about this but guess what her excuse was for having never heard about it: 

Rep. Lee never heard of the story because she "lives in Pittsburgh"? 

In that case she shouldn't know about a lot of other stories: 

How could Rep. Lee possibly have known about that when she lives in Pittsburgh?

These Dems are more than happy to deal with the "collateral damage" of murdered Americans in order to import millions and millions of people they hope will be future Democrat voters.

