'Conservative' David French Predictably Denounces Having the Ten Commandments in Classroom...
Lying Dog-Face Pony Soldier! Biden Says BEST Part of His Job is Showing...
Marc Elias Whines SCOTUS Is Delaying Trump Immunity Case by Sticking to Its...
WATCH Sen. John Kennedy Make Biden Nominee for First Circuit Court of Appeals...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's Open Border Blame Game Is 100 Percent Pure Projection
YIKES! Former 2016 McMullin Staffer Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Sex From Teen Boy;...
DoD IG Unsure How Much Money US Gave to China 'for Research Related...
Sr. Technical Advisor to J6 Committee Tries Picking a Fight With ... Everyone,...
2028 Presidential Run? MI Representative Neil Friske Allegedly Chases Stripper While Firin...
Guess Who Gave Trump the 'Biggest Individual Contribution in the History of Presidential...
Ted Cruz Shares DAMNING Thread Exposing Biden DHS' Push to Target Trump Supporters...
The Left Is Above the Law: DA Bragg DROPS Charges Against Columbia Protesters,...
Scott Wiener Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Going After Riley Gaines...
LOOK on Nicolle Wallace’s Face As She Experiences a Biden 'Cheap Fake' in...

'Thanks Dems'! Here's a Middle-Class Status Report in the Age of 'Bidenomics'

Doug P.  |  2:39 PM on June 21, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As everybody now knows, there are two distinct takes on what's been going on in the U.S. ever since Biden took office.

There's the rosy picture the White House draws about how Biden has "lowered costs":

Advertisement

Then there's the reality. 

How's Biden "helping" the middle-class working out for the middle-class? Not great at all:

"When does the "Build Back Better" phase of Bidenomics start and the "tearing everything down" part stop?

A majority of middle-class Americans are "struggling financially" and expect that to continue for the rest of their lives, according to a new poll. 

The poll, commissioned by the National True Cost of Living Coalition and published last week, found that 65% of Americans considered "middle class" – or those earning above 200% of the federal poverty level – are facing financial hardship. That’s about $62,300 for a family of four, according to FOX Business. 

Recommended

WATCH Sen. John Kennedy Make Biden Nominee for First Circuit Court of Appeals SQUIRM As Only He Can
Sam J.
Advertisement

According to the Biden White House, the middle-class is still struggling because of corporate "greedflation" that just coincidentally started after Biden took office. 

Let's "thank" them for it in November. 

Meanwhile Team Biden hopes everybody's stupid because they recently claimed inflation was down to "zero." The only thing that's "zero" is Biden's approval rating -- or at least it should be.

Those are the same Dems who, when there's a Republican in office, will claim "Wall Street is NOT Main Street."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH Sen. John Kennedy Make Biden Nominee for First Circuit Court of Appeals SQUIRM As Only He Can
Sam J.
'Conservative' David French Predictably Denounces Having the Ten Commandments in Classrooms
Grateful Calvin
Marc Elias Whines SCOTUS Is Delaying Trump Immunity Case by Sticking to Its Regular Schedule
Amy Curtis
Lying Dog-Face Pony Soldier! Biden Says BEST Part of His Job is Showing Up for the American People (LOL)
Sam J.
LOOK on Nicolle Wallace’s Face As She Experiences a Biden 'Cheap Fake' in Real-Time Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Sr. Technical Advisor to J6 Committee Tries Picking a Fight With ... Everyone, and Loses SPECTACULARLY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH Sen. John Kennedy Make Biden Nominee for First Circuit Court of Appeals SQUIRM As Only He Can Sam J.
Advertisement