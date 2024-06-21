'Thanks Dems'! Here's a Middle-Class Status Report in the Age of 'Bidenomics'

As everybody now knows, there are two distinct takes on what's been going on in the U.S. ever since Biden took office.

There's the rosy picture the White House draws about how Biden has "lowered costs":

The Biden-Harris Administration’s top economic priority is lowering costs for American families. That’s why we are calling out price gouging and calling on big corporations to lower grocery prices – giving families more breathing room. pic.twitter.com/uTMbewIvJK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 20, 2024

Republicans want to increase costs by going back to their same old trickle-down economics.



I have a different vision.



Let’s take on special interests to lower costs and give the middle class a fair shot. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

Then there's the reality.

How's Biden "helping" the middle-class working out for the middle-class? Not great at all:

Almost two-thirds of Americans considered middle class have said they are facing economic hardship, per Bloomberg.



In the survey, 65% of people who earn at least $60,000 for a family of four said they are struggling financially — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) June 21, 2024

"When does the "Build Back Better" phase of Bidenomics start and the "tearing everything down" part stop?

A majority of middle-class Americans are "struggling financially" and expect that to continue for the rest of their lives, according to a new poll. The poll, commissioned by the National True Cost of Living Coalition and published last week, found that 65% of Americans considered "middle class" – or those earning above 200% of the federal poverty level – are facing financial hardship. That’s about $62,300 for a family of four, according to FOX Business.

According to the Biden White House, the middle-class is still struggling because of corporate "greedflation" that just coincidentally started after Biden took office.

Let's "thank" them for it in November.

When the cost of your food, gas, utilities, and rent are all up, of course, you're experiencing hardship. #Bidenflation is maxing people out. https://t.co/lLuVyffrLL — ginny j. (@ncginny) June 21, 2024

Meanwhile Team Biden hopes everybody's stupid because they recently claimed inflation was down to "zero." The only thing that's "zero" is Biden's approval rating -- or at least it should be.

But Democrats will tell them the stock market is at an all time high so everything is fine. https://t.co/mwWcWBe1B6 — 💨 Smoky X 💨 😏 (my guy/my dude) (@Smokyy34) June 21, 2024

Those are the same Dems who, when there's a Republican in office, will claim "Wall Street is NOT Main Street."