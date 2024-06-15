Community Notes Alerted After the White House Brags About a 'Biden Win' on Inflation

HOT STUFF: Demark Recalls South Korean Spicy Ramen for 'Dangerous' Levels of Capsaicin
Doug P.  |  3:44 PM on June 15, 2024
Screenshotted meme

We say it often, but the Biden campaign's strategy when it comes to the economy (and just about everything else) is simple: Lie like crazy and hope people can be gaslit into believing their rhetoric over their own lying eyes, ears, bank accounts and credit card balances.

Today's offering from @JoeBiden and the serial liars who run the account is no different:

The "Biden's wins" account thought this was worth spiking the ball over: 

If that's a Biden "win" we'd hate to see what a Biden "loss" is.

It's also a Biden lie. 

Lying is the only thing they do.

It's a "Biden win," everybody!

