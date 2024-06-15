Community Notes Alerted After the White House Brags About a 'Biden Win' on Inflation

We say it often, but the Biden campaign's strategy when it comes to the economy (and just about everything else) is simple: Lie like crazy and hope people can be gaslit into believing their rhetoric over their own lying eyes, ears, bank accounts and credit card balances.

Today's offering from @JoeBiden and the serial liars who run the account is no different:

Zero.



That was monthly inflation in May.



There’s more to do still, but this is welcome progress. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 15, 2024

The "Biden's wins" account thought this was worth spiking the ball over:

That’s a Biden win. — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 15, 2024

If that's a Biden "win" we'd hate to see what a Biden "loss" is.

It's also a Biden lie.

False, inflation was 3.2% and that doesn't mean prices are dropping it means prices are still going up, just slower.



The average major grocery item is now over 40% more expensive than it was when Trump was in office. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) June 15, 2024

Biden and his handlers are outright lying.



Inflation was 3.4% in May. Which means that prices continue to rise on top of the enormous price hikes we’ve already experienced.https://t.co/tgT3fPSyfv https://t.co/mgTMO3Ghx2 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 15, 2024

Lying is the only thing they do.

So you're saying that the overall inflation rate since your term as president began has leveled out at around 20%.

Got it. 👍🏻 https://t.co/7HvDUN8ohR — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) June 15, 2024

It's a "Biden win," everybody!

Lmao. Inflation didn’t *rise*. That doesn’t mean it’s not still there. https://t.co/9qwqJVw4Mu — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) June 15, 2024

Community notes: The zero just means it didn’t get any worse from the months upon months of compounding inflation leading up to now. U reek of dishonesty https://t.co/7fd6jq3m5J — Justin (@Senor3ringsWitt) June 15, 2024

It’s sad and disappointing how the Biden administration tries to gaslight the public on inflation. Everything is way more expensive. Even this data is a conservative estimate. It’d be much more beneficial if they just admitted that inflation is a problem. https://t.co/8hziBpAHuX pic.twitter.com/ctxIiX6LEY — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) June 15, 2024

Inflation growth rate was unchanged from April to May. Inflation grew at a similar rate of 3.4% in both months.



While this is very different than Joe Biden’s claim of zero inflation, part of me wonders if his idiot staffers are so dumb they misunderstood the underlying figures. https://t.co/mgTMO3Ghx2 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 15, 2024

It's entirely possible the Biden White House hires staffers who they know will go by the philosophy "It's not a lie if you believe it."

Zero.



That's the amount of credibility and functioning brain cells you have. — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) June 15, 2024

They hope everybody else has the same number of functioning brain cells so somebody will buy the BS they're trying to sell.