Watch Obama While He Listens to Biden Try to Explain His Economic Accomplishments

Over the weekend President Biden had a fundraiser where his campaign raked in tens of millions of dollars from liberal celebrities with more money than brains. The fundraiser was also headlined by late-night host and DNC shill (not necessarily in that order) Jimmy Kimmel, along with former President Barack Obama.

Advertisement

The part of the evening most people are talking about is the end, when Obama guided Biden off the stage and into the sunset as the curtain dropped -- it all seemed rather symbolic:

The official transcript of Biden's speech at the fundraiser. Holy hell. pic.twitter.com/78Vn68pwcS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 17, 2024

People claiming this is deceptively edited are simply lying. It is what it is. pic.twitter.com/TH8mjdWy7y — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 17, 2024

That was the official end of the fundraiser, but earlier in the event Biden tried to explain the awesomeness of "Bidenomics" and this is the transcript:

The official transcript of Biden's speech at the fundraiser. Holy hell. pic.twitter.com/78Vn68pwcS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 17, 2024

Watch Obama listening to Biden:

BIDEN: We have the "highest unemployment" in 50 years!



"You know, my, my, my son says, you ought to have a, uh, you know, we all have, uh, various short-term descriptions for your jobs, for what you're accomplished. You should say, 'Joe jobs.'" 😬 pic.twitter.com/UWa8xEdBB8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2024

You can feel the awkwardness.

Obama watching like a parent, wanting to jump in but holding back, hoping he gets the words out right — Melonie (@KastmanMelonie) June 17, 2024

We all have this look on our faces😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AAqUonOnWq — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 17, 2024

Caption in comments with what Obama might have been thinking!

No wonder Obama took him by the arm and pushed him off the stage. https://t.co/vGbjCAHbcW — Steve (@sshill4) June 17, 2024

Even Obama had that “Oh Lord help us” look on his face before he escorted Joe back to the changing room. https://t.co/8M5ZJ3AacG — If “Not Today”, When? (@DfrankDlf) June 17, 2024

Maybe we'll later be told that once Biden got back "behind the scenes" we'll be told he was sharp as a tack.