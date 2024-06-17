AOC Helps Rep. Jamaal Bowman Sound the Reelection Alarm and Has a New...
Watch Obama While He Listens to Biden Try to Explain His Economic Accomplishments

Doug P.  |  2:23 PM on June 17, 2024

Over the weekend President Biden had a fundraiser where his campaign raked in tens of millions of dollars from liberal celebrities with more money than brains. The fundraiser was also headlined by late-night host and DNC shill (not necessarily in that order) Jimmy Kimmel, along with former President Barack Obama. 

The part of the evening most people are talking about is the end, when Obama guided Biden off the stage and into the sunset as the curtain dropped -- it all seemed rather symbolic: 

That was the official end of the fundraiser, but earlier in the event Biden tried to explain the awesomeness of "Bidenomics" and this is the transcript: 

Watch Obama listening to Biden: 

You can feel the awkwardness. 

Caption in comments with what Obama might have been thinking!

Maybe we'll later be told that once Biden got back "behind the scenes" we'll be told he was sharp as a tack.

