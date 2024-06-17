Here's the Angle Dems/Media are Using to Debunk Video Showing Biden Being Led Off Stage

President Biden had another moment that's keeping his press office staff busy by denying any such thing happened by claiming you didn't see what you saw.

Biden was connecting with average American voters who have been hit hard by inflation by hanging out with out-of-touch rich celebrities at a fundraiser. At the end of the event, Barack Obama took Biden by the arm and led him off stage:

Advertisement

So embarrassing.

The Democrats can’t let this go on, surely? pic.twitter.com/ptCtWBbFfh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 16, 2024

Obama leading Biden off into the sunset while the curtain slowly drops could have been more symbolic if they tried.

The New York Post put it this way:

Biden appears to freeze up, has to be led off stage by Obama at mega-bucks LA fundraiser https://t.co/gg8bfYGXl5 pic.twitter.com/NsJVD7AYYN — New York Post (@nypost) June 16, 2024

The Post published yet another story that angered Biden supporters:

President Biden appeared to freeze up on stage and had to be led off by Barack Obama at the conclusion of a star-studded campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles Saturday night. The awkward moment took place after Biden and his predecessor sat for a 45-minute interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel at the Peacock Theater. As the men stood for applause, Biden’s gaze seemed to become fixed on the crowd for a full 10 seconds until former President Barack Obama took his wrist and led him offstage.

The White House was quick to send a memo out to the DNC's stable of Biden defenders:

Fresh off being fact checked by at least 6 mainstream outlets for lying about @POTUS with cheap fakes, Rupert Murdoch’s sad little super pac, the New York Post, is back to disrespecting it’s readers & itself once again. Their ethical standards could deal with a little unfreezing. https://t.co/IcKcICniuj — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) June 16, 2024

Yeah, those same people also "fact-checked" claims that Hunter Biden's laptop was real as being disinformation, so as usual their fact-checks are taken with a grain of salt.

Here's another call for you not to believe your lying eyes:

For the record this did not happen and is a total lie. https://t.co/qI9moRugiF — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) June 16, 2024

Here's the video Biden defenders are using in an attempt to debunk the above video. These "fact-check" videos accusing Republicans of circulating "selectively-edited" videos of Biden are, oddly enough, selectively edited.

LIES again. Here’s the ending of the fundraiser yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jZWV7AiY4Q — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) June 16, 2024

🚨MAGA IS LYING AGAIN



The new lie is that Biden had to be “led off stage” by Obama and that he “froze” but that is COMPLETELY FALSE! This video shows what actually happened and is not some selectively edited garbage. The lies don’t stop from MAGA. pic.twitter.com/7LmnVL0kYW — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 16, 2024

The key portion of the video Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) are using to debunk Republicans appears to have been taking from the far end of the theater. Gee, why would that be?

Here's the closer up version that for some reason they're not sharing:

HAPPENING NOW: Left-wing influencers say the following video does *not* show Biden freezing up and being led off stage by Obama.



David Hogg: “For the record this did not happen and is a total lie.”



Harry Sisson: “MAGA IS LYING AGAIN. The new lie is that Biden had to be "led off… pic.twitter.com/CXMVoVywV3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 17, 2024

People claiming this is deceptively edited are simply lying. It is what it is. pic.twitter.com/TH8mjdWy7y — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 17, 2024

Advertisement

People are free to think what they want about what's going on there but the video is what it is. The Dems showing videos shot from a mile away only prove they know there's a problem.

Thank you for posting drone footage of the moment in dispute that we all saw up close at a different angle. https://t.co/EEv4LSiMec — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 17, 2024

Ignore the video and therefore your own eyes of a former president needing to lead a current president off stage, folks. Just like you should also ignore everything the current president has done publicly lately.



Andrew's job is getting impossible, https://t.co/Vbv16fLx6n — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 17, 2024

"Ignore your lying eyes" is Team Biden's strategy when it comes to either observing Biden or noticing what you're paying at the grocery store.