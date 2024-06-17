Polling Analyst Rendered 'Speechless' By Shift in Black Voter Support Away From Biden...
Here's the Angle Dems/Media are Using to Debunk Video Showing Biden Being Led Off Stage

Doug P.  |  9:49 AM on June 17, 2024
meme

President Biden had another moment that's keeping his press office staff busy by denying any such thing happened by claiming you didn't see what you saw. 

Biden was connecting with average American voters who have been hit hard by inflation by hanging out with out-of-touch rich celebrities at a fundraiser. At the end of the event, Barack Obama took Biden by the arm and led him off stage: 

Obama leading Biden off into the sunset while the curtain slowly drops could have been more symbolic if they tried.

The New York Post put it this way:

The Post published yet another story that angered Biden supporters: 

President Biden appeared to freeze up on stage and had to be led off by Barack Obama at the conclusion of a star-studded campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles Saturday night.

The awkward moment took place after Biden and his predecessor sat for a 45-minute interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel at the Peacock Theater.

As the men stood for applause, Biden’s gaze seemed to become fixed on the crowd for a full 10 seconds until former President Barack Obama took his wrist and led him offstage.

The White House was quick to send a memo out to the DNC's stable of Biden defenders: 

Yeah, those same people also "fact-checked" claims that Hunter Biden's laptop was real as being disinformation, so as usual their fact-checks are taken with a grain of salt.

