'Climate Change has a FACE' - James Woods OBLITERATES the Climate Change Cult in Just Five Words

We absolutely love James Woods because he consistently NEVER disappoints. His latest post just highlights the absurdity of the climate change cult. Get a load of this:

Oh look, “climate change” has a face! pic.twitter.com/qIfF3EnPaR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 10, 2025

We guess that technically speaking, climate change is 100 percent man-made in this instance as it was literally a fire set by a man, but this is very different from what the cultists describe that they claim is destroying our planet every few years.

For the record, this writer has already died of climate change twice just in the last decade. Then there's Trump's election and recent re-election, net neutrality, pulling out the Paris Climate Accord, tax cuts, saying that men cannot become women (and vice versa), Covid-19, the appointment of Kavanaugh and Amy Coney-Barrett, overturning Dobbs, and the list goes on and on.

This writer is all died out, folks. It's honestly starting to sting.

Let's not forget the story of Prometheus, one of the Greek Titans and the god of fire, who defied the Olympian gods by taking fire and giving it to man. We're not convinced that this idiot in the photo is a god, but he was definitely using the gift of fire.

Climate change, our snarky little butts.

Last we checked, arson didn't fall under the banner of climate change.

I thought it was an invisible force that required billions. — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) January 10, 2025

No kidding! If money could fix the climate (aka the sun), how come it hasn't happened yet?

He’s changing his name next Tuesday. His pronouns are Earth Wind and Fire. — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) January 10, 2025

ANNNNNNNND we are deceased LOL

Like we said, if this is what the left means when they refer to 'man-made climate change', we can see that because arson is absolutely man-made. But this fire didn't start organically from nature.

Weird. I always thought the left was being a little less concrete when they mentioned "climate change". It looks like a man is actually global warming though. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) January 10, 2025

Well, at least locally warming. California is a big state, but isn't global.

This writer's momma said it best: we'll believe in climate change when banks quit lending money for beachfront properties.

Or we guess also in states that refuse to properly manage their land, ironically in the effort to 'save the environment.'