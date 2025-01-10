Justine Bateman Proposes RADICAL Idea to Help Victims of California Wildfires

Gov. Ron DeSantis Reminds Media What They'd Be Reporting If Gavin Newsom Were...
Laura W.  |  8:40 AM on January 10, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

If there is anything that a politician loves more than our tax dollars, we don't know what it is. That is what makes this idea from Justine Bateman so far-fetched.

No politician will agree to this, much less a Democrat politician.

A snowball has a better chance of survival in an extremely warm underworld than this ever happening.

Ok, who remembers Frogger? Because this writer does!

That is a very fair point.

God forbid.

OOF.

Mass illegal immigration and bad policies that provide illegal aliens with benefits and services now cost California's ever-dwindling tax base nearly $31 billion dollars PER YEAR, according to a cost analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

That's BILLION, with a B.

Overwhelmingly, the responses to this idea were positive, though.

That's kind of a given when it comes to politicians.

It really is always best to understand that our elected 'leaders' don't actually give a crap about us, and then act accordingly.

