Justine Bateman Proposes RADICAL Idea to Help Victims of California Wildfires

If there is anything that a politician loves more than our tax dollars, we don't know what it is. That is what makes this idea from Justine Bateman so far-fetched.

Advertisement

.@GavinNewsom those who lost their homes need help. How about no state income tax due from them and no property tax due from them in 2025? — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 9, 2025

No politician will agree to this, much less a Democrat politician.

Two chances he’ll do that. Fat and slim. https://t.co/iVP3OWtTRK — Huskerboy (@cajunhusker) January 9, 2025

A snowball has a better chance of survival in an extremely warm underworld than this ever happening.

Better chances playing frogger on the 405 than Gavin doing anything so mensch. https://t.co/lXnZ0NBGGL — The Other Kim (@TheKimthDegree) January 9, 2025

Ok, who remembers Frogger? Because this writer does!

That and how about cut all the BS regulations that will make it damn near impossible for them to rebuild? — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) January 9, 2025

Great idea but 2 problems:

1. The state has a $63 billion deficit after Newsom had a $78 billion surplus in 2022 (yup, Newsom mismanaged to the tune of $141 billion in 2 years).

2. Satan Newsom has no soul and has no problem seeing people suffer. He is a sadistic sociopath. — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) January 10, 2025

That is a very fair point.

But how will @GavinNewsom put fuel in his private jet? — Bobby Newport (@DecaturDaiIy) January 9, 2025

That would make sense though. — Armageddon Along Just Fine (@diandragatti) January 9, 2025

God forbid.

But then who will pay to support the homeless and illegals aliens? — Goodbye Portland (@srportland) January 9, 2025

OOF.

Mass illegal immigration and bad policies that provide illegal aliens with benefits and services now cost California's ever-dwindling tax base nearly $31 billion dollars PER YEAR, according to a cost analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

That's BILLION, with a B.

That does nothing to help Gavin, though. pic.twitter.com/yrSlh1HxkJ — Frontier 🇺🇸🍊 (@frontierzman) January 9, 2025

Overwhelmingly, the responses to this idea were positive, though.

I love that idea — Stuart 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@Markhen0219) January 9, 2025

Excellent idea. — Betty H (@HebBetty2022) January 9, 2025

Great idea! Which means it won't be implemented. — Katherine Moore (@original601) January 9, 2025

That's kind of a given when it comes to politicians.

Oh you are hitting them in their special place with that request. Good idea! Which means it has no chance in CA. — Jay Baumgartner (@LCBaum) January 9, 2025

Where did you get the silly idea he cares about those people? — JcT (@txJCTtx) January 9, 2025

It really is always best to understand that our elected 'leaders' don't actually give a crap about us, and then act accordingly.