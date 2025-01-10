When 'WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN' Amidst the California Wildfires Goes Shockingly Wrong

SCORCHING! AP Journo Claims 2024 Was Earth's 'Hottest Year EVER' (Yes, He Used...
Laura W.  |  8:00 AM on January 10, 2025
Man. There really is no low that abortion advocates won't stoop to, and a major natural disaster is not exempt from that.

A self-proclaimed 'abortion doula and sociomedical researcher' with Columbia Nursing has decided to tell us what the true tragedy of the California wildfires is: no access to abortion.

She has since protected her account, but don't worry, Dear Readers, your writer has collected ALL of the receipts.

And that's not even the end of it. There is more.

Well, the 'antis' (what anti-abortion/pro-life advocates are called in pro-abortion circles) showed up, and Lizzie ended up locking down her entire account. But, as we all know, the internet is forever.

This is genuinely an unhinged take. How dedicated does one have to be to killing their own children to think, much less post publicly, 'you know what is truly terrible about this major wildfire? The lack of abortion access.'

It really is a work of art.

Y'all, X users pulled no punches with this woman.

'Climate Change has a FACE' - James Woods OBLITERATES the Climate Change Cult in Just Five Words
Laura W.
PLEASE THINK OF THESE POOR LIVING CHILDREN!!

Sometimes you just have to laugh, folks. It's so ridiculously irrational that laughter is what keeps us from crying.

Gah, it's a real tragedy that women won't be able to kill their children in California thanks to a stupid fire that has destroyed so much and is predicted to destroy even more.

We don't think 'gross' sufficiently covers this. It's a good start, though!

It really is getting harder and harder to distinguish these people from the satire accounts that mock them.

RIGHT??

If we had pearls on, we'd be clutching them tightly.

It really is, and no number of protected tweets will make anyone forget this.

And Lizzie should remember that she literally ASKED for people to respond before locking her account. We think someone lacks the courage of their convictions. What say you, Dear Readers?

