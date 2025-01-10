When 'WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN' Amidst the California Wildfires Goes Shockingly Wrong

Man. There really is no low that abortion advocates won't stoop to, and a major natural disaster is not exempt from that.

A self-proclaimed 'abortion doula and sociomedical researcher' with Columbia Nursing has decided to tell us what the true tragedy of the California wildfires is: no access to abortion.

She has since protected her account, but don't worry, Dear Readers, your writer has collected ALL of the receipts.

And that's not even the end of it. There is more.

Well, the 'antis' (what anti-abortion/pro-life advocates are called in pro-abortion circles) showed up, and Lizzie ended up locking down her entire account. But, as we all know, the internet is forever.

This is genuinely an unhinged take. How dedicated does one have to be to killing their own children to think, much less post publicly, 'you know what is truly terrible about this major wildfire? The lack of abortion access.'

Hang it in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/W2fgIR99l1 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 10, 2025

It really is a work of art.

Y'all, X users pulled no punches with this woman.

“OMG! This fire is so inconvenient for murdering my baby!”



There is nothing more evil on this planet than a white liberal woman — Rehab President (@RehabPresident) January 10, 2025

What a f*cking st*pid thing to think about when so many lives are upturned and homes destroyed. GTFOH... Geezus, your lack of humanity is on display! 🖕🏼🫵🏼 — Just Patrick ™ 🦎 (@just_pattrick) January 10, 2025

You have an MPH and your first thought is abortion?

Go ahead and log on off and call the school for a refund. — ✨ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕟 𝕋𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕖𝕦𝕤✨ (@ChickenTendieus) January 10, 2025

A sane person would be thinking about the countless families that are being displaced as their entire lives burn down. But you’re worried about less acres to child murder. Nothing to see here folks. — North Arrow Coffee Co. (@prolifecoffee) January 10, 2025

PLEASE THINK OF THESE POOR LIVING CHILDREN!!

Sometimes you just have to laugh, folks. It's so ridiculously irrational that laughter is what keeps us from crying.

Imagine being so pro-death that you see a natural disaster like this and your first thought being “man, too bad there won’t be even more death. Specifically babies.” pic.twitter.com/xLe7azWH6l — Samantha D. (@Prolife_Sam) January 10, 2025

Gah, it's a real tragedy that women won't be able to kill their children in California thanks to a stupid fire that has destroyed so much and is predicted to destroy even more.

Uhhh, yuck. You're gross. — GODless Tusks Chief Walrus (@AWULrusOnX) January 10, 2025

We don't think 'gross' sufficiently covers this. It's a good start, though!

Had to double-check to make sure you weren't a parody account.



You're one sick puppy. — Tebow (@MinEffortLive) January 10, 2025

It really is getting harder and harder to distinguish these people from the satire accounts that mock them.

“Care they need” = “kill their child”



Just so we’re all clear. — Mother of Many (@mdwfmom) January 10, 2025

Delete your account. Now. — Neever H (@NeeverH) January 10, 2025

All these people losing their lives, losing their homes, losing their belongings, losing their pets and you’re worried about how they can kill their babies. pic.twitter.com/udgFswRB7d — 𝒢𝑒𝓁 ❣️ (@LttleGel) January 10, 2025

RIGHT??

What a broken broad. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 10, 2025

Oh no! The people literally dying are inconveniencing mothers trying to kill their babies. The abject horror. — Lee-S-D (@leeesdee47654) January 10, 2025

If we had pearls on, we'd be clutching them tightly.

Or, and hear me out, imagine not trying to drum up empathy for baby killers? There are people with real struggles, and this ain't it. — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) January 10, 2025

Leave it to a proabort to be disappointed there isn't more death. — Ł€ft¥ ¤f §mącƙ§ (@PLPercussionist) January 10, 2025

This is the sickest take possible. — Tim Jim (@timjim59) January 10, 2025

It really is, and no number of protected tweets will make anyone forget this.

And Lizzie should remember that she literally ASKED for people to respond before locking her account. We think someone lacks the courage of their convictions. What say you, Dear Readers?