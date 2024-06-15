Joe Scarborough's 2020 Slam on People Claiming Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Real Has Aged Badly

This week the final nail was driven into the "Hunter Biden's laptop is Russian disinformation" narrative coffin when a lawsuit was dropped after it became abundantly clear the laptop and its contents were real:

Advertisement

Hunter Biden is dropping his lawsuit accusing Rudy Giuliani and the former New York City mayor’s ex-lawyer of manipulating data found on his infamous laptop. Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell filed the stipulation for dismissal Thursday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The attorney asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit against Giuliani and Robert Costello “without prejudice, with each party bearing its own attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses.”

There are many nominees for the "media helping run cover for the Bidens ahead of the 2020 election by accusing the Right of pushing Russian disinformation about Hunter's laptop" hall of fame, and they've all aged badly, especially this one from MSNBC's Joe Scarborough. Watch:

October, 2020. Joe Scarborough on people who believed the Hunter Biden laptop was real: "History will expose you all as idiots and useful fools for the Russians." pic.twitter.com/VdzgPFHzks — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 14, 2024

Whoa! Projection detected! Accusing the other side of pushing disinformation by actively pushing disinformation is a tactic that Putin would be proud of.

Who’s the useful fool again? https://t.co/VX1qGGBzlI — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 15, 2024

Those who helped cover for Biden in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election were engaging in election interference, all while accusing Trump of election interference. And they'll never admit what they did or why.

This is perfect. Nice work @JoeNBC. Have you apologized to your viewers for saying, “History will expose you all as idiots and useful fools for the Russians,” now that Hunter laptop has been proven to be 100% real, as all us idiots and useful fools have known it was for years? https://t.co/mRf22VMTV6 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 14, 2024

These people will never apologize. As a matter of fact they'll use similar tactics as the November election approaches.

Actually, the idiots and useful fools for the Russians are on MSNBC https://t.co/IiqqkwhkK8 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 14, 2024

Projection is all the Dems and lib media have at this point.