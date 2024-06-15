Food Crimes: Alarming Number of Americans Put MAYO on Their Hot Dogs
Joe Scarborough's 2020 Slam on People Claiming Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Real Has Aged Badly

Doug P.  |  10:50 AM on June 15, 2024
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

This week the final nail was driven into the "Hunter Biden's laptop is Russian disinformation" narrative coffin when a lawsuit was dropped after it became abundantly clear the laptop and its contents were real:

Hunter Biden is dropping his lawsuit accusing Rudy Giuliani and the former New York City mayor’s ex-lawyer of manipulating data found on his infamous laptop. 

Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell filed the stipulation for dismissal Thursday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. 

The attorney asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit against Giuliani and Robert Costello “without prejudice, with each party bearing its own attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses.”

There are many nominees for the "media helping run cover for the Bidens ahead of the 2020 election by accusing the Right of pushing Russian disinformation about Hunter's laptop" hall of fame, and they've all aged badly, especially this one from MSNBC's Joe Scarborough. Watch:

Whoa! Projection detected! Accusing the other side of pushing disinformation by actively pushing disinformation is a tactic that Putin would be proud of.

Those who helped cover for Biden in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election were engaging in election interference, all while accusing Trump of election interference. And they'll never admit what they did or why.

These people will never apologize. As a matter of fact they'll use similar tactics as the November election approaches.

Projection is all the Dems and lib media have at this point.

