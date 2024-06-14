Last Nail Driven Into 'Hunter Biden Laptop is Russian Disinfo' Coffin With This Dropped Lawsuit

In the weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Dems, media and Big Tech teamed up to flag stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents as being likely part of a "Russian disinformation campaign." That effort from the Left was, ironically, part of a disinformation campaign to influence the results of that election.

The laptop and its contents turned out to be real, but the desired effect it helped bring about, which was to make Joe Biden end up in the White House, remains.

However, super-serious "journalists" remain in denial, but back in the real world this might be the final nail in the coffin of the "Hunter's laptop is Russian disinformation" claims that were BS from the start:

Hunter Biden drops laptop lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani https://t.co/hAknA1CAzB pic.twitter.com/P08gl2WSFR — New York Post (@nypost) June 14, 2024

“This dismissal – along with Hunter Biden’s conviction based on evidence taken from the laptop – is a vindication for Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Costello as well as all of the media outlets who broke the laptop story in 2020 and suffered orchestrated censorship by social media, the… https://t.co/cUkNtLdqJL — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 14, 2024

The usual suspects in the media will continue to insist this doesn't mean the laptop wasn't loaded with Russian disinformation:

Hunter Biden is dropping his lawsuit accusing Rudy Giuliani and the former New York City mayor’s ex-lawyer of manipulating data found on his infamous laptop. Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell filed the stipulation for dismissal Thursday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The attorney asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit against Giuliani and Robert Costello “without prejudice, with each party bearing its own attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses.”

And the same people who pushed that lie will be pushing new lies this election season while accusing the Right of spreading "disinformation."

Now that the entire world knows the laptop is REAL — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 14, 2024

The bogus narrative served its purpose, but the story shouldn't end there.

Giuliani should sue Hunter for defamation. https://t.co/z2viXYCDMv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 14, 2024

I hope Guiliani sues this clown https://t.co/i01XdNMLMp — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) June 14, 2024

Stay tuned.