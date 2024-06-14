Last Nail Driven Into 'Hunter Biden Laptop is Russian Disinfo' Coffin With This Dropped Lawsuit

Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes
Doug P.  |  12:14 PM on June 14, 2024
In the weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Dems, media and Big Tech teamed up to flag stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents as being likely part of a "Russian disinformation campaign." That effort from the Left was, ironically, part of a disinformation campaign to influence the results of that election. 

The laptop and its contents turned out to be real, but the desired effect it helped bring about, which was to make Joe Biden end up in the White House, remains. 

However, super-serious "journalists" remain in denial, but back in the real world this might be the final nail in the coffin of the "Hunter's laptop is Russian disinformation" claims that were BS from the start:

The usual suspects in the media will continue to insist this doesn't mean the laptop wasn't loaded with Russian disinformation: 

Hunter Biden is dropping his lawsuit accusing Rudy Giuliani and the former New York City mayor’s ex-lawyer of manipulating data found on his infamous laptop

Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell filed the stipulation for dismissal Thursday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. 

The attorney asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit against Giuliani and Robert Costello “without prejudice, with each party bearing its own attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses.”

Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money'
Grateful Calvin
And the same people who pushed that lie will be pushing new lies this election season while accusing the Right of spreading "disinformation."

The bogus narrative served its purpose, but the story shouldn't end there.

Stay tuned.

Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money'
Grateful Calvin
Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes
Twitchy Video
Oliver Darcy Tries BULLYING TicketMaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson's Tour, Glenn Beck Ain't HAVIN' It
Sam J.
And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Drops Some FIERCE Advice for Anyone 'Confused' About What to Call a Trans Woman
Sam J.
Can't Fix STUPID --> Gavin Newsom Bragging About Securing California's Border Goes SOOO Brutally Wrong
Sam J.
Riley Gaines Goes Straight-Up FAFO Firing Back at NBC News Who Shamed Her for 'Misgendering' Lia Thomas
Sam J.

