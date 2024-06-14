SOMEBODY Is Above the Law: Merrick Garland's DOJ Won't Prosecute Merrick Garland

You've heard of a Friday afternoon document drop, but this time it's a Friday afternoon prosecution drop.

After Attorney General Merrick Garland was voted in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over audio recordings of President Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur, the Justice Department argued that the AG can't be prosecuted:

An internal Justice Department (DOJ) memo argued Attorney General Merrick Garland would be protected from prosecution for contempt of Congress given President Biden’s assertion of executive privilege over audio tapes Republicans have sought by subpoena. The 57-page memo from the department’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), obtained by The Hill, lays out the case for Garland’s refusal to turn over the audio of Biden’s conversation with special counsel Robert Hur. The GOP already has a transcript of the interview.

Now it's official: Merrick Garland is above the law:

BREAKING: Justice Department won't prosecute Garland for contempt, says refusal to provide audio wasn't crime - AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 14, 2024

Garland has argued that there's no need to release the audio because Congress has already been provided with a transcript of everything that was said. In that case, what would it hurt to turn over the audio? Everybody knows the answer to that.

BREAKING: Justice Department won't prosecute Garland for contempt, says refusal to provide audio wasn't crime https://t.co/GJHzLAP8xL — The Associated Press (@AP) June 14, 2024

Color us not shocked:

Attorney General Merrick Garland will not be prosecuted for contempt of Congress because his refusal to turn over audio of President Joe Biden’s interview in his classified documents case “did not constitute a crime,” the Justice Department said Friday. In a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Justice Department official cited the department’s longstanding policy not to prosecute officials who don’t comply with subpoenas because of a president’s claim of executive privilege.

It must be nice to be able to claim executive privilege over an investigation into wrongdoing by... yourself.

No one’s above the law…. Except us. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 14, 2024

Steve Bannon's not so lucky, but for Garland (and Eric Holder before him) it's "D"ifferent.

These claims are even more laughable now:

No one is above the law. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2024

They're SO funny... in a maddening kind of way.