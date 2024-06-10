'Our Gov't Is Insane'! Alejandro Mayorkas Explains DHS's 'Safe Mobility Offices' in S. America

Recently President Biden had an executive order that the White House said would slow down the rate of illegal entries into the United States. Last week Fox News' Bill Melugin reported that Biden's EO so far has not changed a thing at the porous border.

Not only that, but the Biden administration has been helping make travel arrangements for people trying to enter the country from South America. Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas explained the purpose Biden's Orwellian sounding "safe mobility offices" south of the border:

MAYORKAS: "We have built safe mobility offices in Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica to reach people where they are so they don't have to take the perilous journey." pic.twitter.com/Tld4oyqRxr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2024

Just great. Biden's got an Uber service of sorts to bring them to the U.S. faster and with greater ease.

So, the US is basically a travel agency for illegal immigrants on the taxpayer’s dime. What are we doing??? Our government is insane.pic.twitter.com/43qyGoHfmg — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 10, 2024

It's worse than dereliction of duty.

In other words, Mayorkas is in blatant violation of 8 USC § 1324(a)(1)(A)(i), punishable by up to 10 years' imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.



DOJ 👇👇👇 https://t.co/bNPWKLJcFg — Reeve Swainston, Esq. (@ReeveSwainston) June 10, 2024

I'd say Mayorkas is a failure at his job, but opening the border and allowing in millions of illegals was clearly what the Biden administration wanted to do since Day 1. https://t.co/haLXMhAzTb — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) June 10, 2024

People often ask why nobody in this administration is held accountable but according to the Biden White House everything's going according to plan.

The open border is policy.



Feature not bug, as they say. https://t.co/89MbC7X0Gn — G Carpet Pernman (@GCarpetPernman) June 10, 2024

He's bragging about flying illegals in right from their home countries.



It. Is. TREASON. https://t.co/MZMeaSR8g4 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) June 10, 2024

It most certainly is.

Here's a dramatization of how Biden and Mayorkas "secure" the border:

Not only that but they give them a ride too.