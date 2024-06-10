'Our Gov't Is Insane'! Alejandro Mayorkas Explains DHS's 'Safe Mobility Offices' in S. America

'Face the Nation' Host Baffled by Own Network's Poll About Deporting Illegal Aliens
Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on June 10, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Recently President Biden had an executive order that the White House said would slow down the rate of illegal entries into the United States. Last week Fox News' Bill Melugin reported that Biden's EO so far has not changed a thing at the porous border. 

Not only that, but the Biden administration has been helping make travel arrangements for people trying to enter the country from South America. Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas explained the purpose Biden's Orwellian sounding "safe mobility offices" south of the border:

Just great. Biden's got an Uber service of sorts to bring them to the U.S. faster and with greater ease.

It's worse than dereliction of duty.

People often ask why nobody in this administration is held accountable but according to the Biden White House everything's going according to plan.

It most certainly is.

Here's a dramatization of how Biden and Mayorkas "secure" the border:

Titanic GIFfrom Titanic GIFs

Not only that but they give them a ride too.

