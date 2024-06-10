Gretchen Whitmer Conveniently Loses Connection to CNN Host After Being Asked an Awkward Question

Over the weekend, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is also a Biden 2024 campaign co-chair, was asked about Hunter Biden's trial where he's been charged with three federal gun law felonies.

Advertisement

Whitmer's response wasn't to say nobody's above the law or to say "we take gun laws seriously and those who break them should pay a price." Instead, she claimed to have lost connection with the host:

Biden campaign co-chair Gretchen Whitmer conveniently loses her connection just as she's being asked about Hunter Biden's criminal trial pic.twitter.com/PaHgPfQBUD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2024

Hey, the same thing would have happened if Whitmer had been asked about the issue of abortion, right? Wait, maybe not.

Watch this with the sound off. You can see where she's being told to end it. They think we're idiots. 🙄 — Josh Young (@Josh_Young_1) June 9, 2024

It was fairly obvious:

You can literally see at the 18 second mark when someone signals Witmer that this interview is about to end — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 9, 2024

And this is the exact moment Gretchen glances at her aid off camera who panics and motions for Gretch to say she can't hear anything. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6ztBUvMN7m — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 9, 2024

If we could see what was going on behind the scenes, we'd probably have seen Whitmer's aide doing this:

via GIPHY

By the way, conveniently losing connection after being asked awkward questions seems to happen to Whitmer quite often:

It’s not the first time Gretchen Whitmer has mysteriously had “technical issues” to avoid answering tough questions.



She didn’t want to answer for her COVID lockdown policies either: https://t.co/fIRO9dcBbG pic.twitter.com/aumWAaO4UT — Sara Broadwater (@sarabroadwater) June 9, 2024

What a coincidence!

***

Related:

OOPS! Gretchen Whitmer ACCIDENTALLY Reminds Everyone Dems Actually Killed Roe With Fear-Mongering BC Post