Gretchen Whitmer Conveniently Loses Connection to CNN Host After Being Asked an Awkward Question

Doug P.  |  9:52 AM on June 10, 2024
Screen shot

Over the weekend, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is also a Biden 2024 campaign co-chair, was asked about Hunter Biden's trial where he's been charged with three federal gun law felonies. 

Whitmer's response wasn't to say nobody's above the law or to say "we take gun laws seriously and those who break them should pay a price." Instead, she claimed to have lost connection with the host:  

Hey, the same thing would have happened if Whitmer had been asked about the issue of abortion, right? Wait, maybe not.

It was fairly obvious:

If we could see what was going on behind the scenes, we'd probably have seen Whitmer's aide doing this:

via GIPHY

By the way, conveniently losing connection after being asked awkward questions seems to happen to Whitmer quite often:

What a coincidence!

*** 

