'Face the Nation' Host Baffled by Own Network's Poll About Deporting Illegal Aliens

Lately the Dem/media spin on dismal polling for President Biden on the economy has been for the Left to delude themselves into believing that everything's going great but average people just don't understand how wonderful things have gotten since Biden took office. Most Americans don't understand that because it's not true. People notice how much more of their budget is spent on groceries and other things.

Something similar holds true for Biden's intentionally open border as well as the DHS's travel agency to help people get to the U.S.

Yesterday on "Face the Nation" a poll was discussed about creating a new program that Trump supports to deport many of the illegals who Biden allowed to enter the country. Host Margaret Brennan seemed completely baffled by the percentage of people in the CBS poll who support such a measure:

🚨Watch CBS host Margaret Brennan be completely shocked and in denial about her own network’s new poll that shows 62% of all Americans support a new government program to deport all illegal aliens in our country:



“What exactly do people think they’re supporting!?” pic.twitter.com/Dqzv1eYLoW — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 10, 2024

Imagine their reaction if it actually happens.

The bottom line is this:

The American people are fed up with Biden's open borders: https://t.co/AGJjcQlUxG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 10, 2024

The American people are fed up with just about everything to do with this administration, except of course those who would rather see everything burn to the ground rather than not vote for the Democrat.