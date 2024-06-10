Biden & Kamala Heckled, Trump's a Fighter, Fetterman vs Progressives!
'Our Gov't Is Insane'! Alejandro Mayorkas Explains DHS's 'Safe Mobility Offices' in S....
OH BABY, NO! Gen Z Influencer Claims Biden Is 'Surging' and Twitter Carpet...
James Woods Drops HEAP-BIG Zinger on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Climate Change HEAT...
'At LEAST Buy Us a Tesla First!' Elon Musk Sets His Eyes on...
Anti-Capitalist Lawn Flamingo Clutches Pearls Over Chick-fil-A Summer Camp annnd LOL I'm H...
Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are...
Climate Change Alarmist Jill Biden Had a Heck of a Carbon Footprint Last...
Nick Searcy Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Mark Ruffalo Who's Very Upset Terrorists...
Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban...
'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee...
The Biden Campaign Thinks This Ad Makes TRUMP Look Bad? (Projection Alert!)
CNN Fact-NUKED in Receipt-Filled Thread for DELIBERATE Inaccuracies Covering Rescued Israe...
Honey, You WISH! AOC Claims Trump Will JAIL HER If Elected and Twitter/X...

'Face the Nation' Host Baffled by Own Network's Poll About Deporting Illegal Aliens

Doug P.  |  4:04 PM on June 10, 2024
Meme

Lately the Dem/media spin on dismal polling for President Biden on the economy has been for the Left to delude themselves into believing that everything's going great but average people just don't understand how wonderful things have gotten since Biden took office. Most Americans don't understand that because it's not true. People notice how much more of their budget is spent on groceries and other things.

Advertisement

Something similar holds true for Biden's intentionally open border as well as the DHS's travel agency to help people get to the U.S.

Yesterday on "Face the Nation" a poll was discussed about creating a new program that Trump supports to deport many of the illegals who Biden allowed to enter the country. Host Margaret Brennan seemed completely baffled by the percentage of people in the CBS poll who support such a measure:

Imagine their reaction if it actually happens.

The bottom line is this:

The American people are fed up with just about everything to do with this administration, except of course those who would rather see everything burn to the ground rather than not vote for the Democrat.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OH BABY, NO! Gen Z Influencer Claims Biden Is 'Surging' and Twitter Carpet Bombs Him With Facts
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
James Woods Drops HEAP-BIG Zinger on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Climate Change HEAT (in Summer)
Sam J.
Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban in Debate About the Raising Minimum Wage
Sam J.
'Our Gov't Is Insane'! Alejandro Mayorkas Explains DHS's 'Safe Mobility Offices' in S. America
Doug P.
Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are With Short Video (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OH BABY, NO! Gen Z Influencer Claims Biden Is 'Surging' and Twitter Carpet Bombs Him With Facts Grateful Calvin
Advertisement