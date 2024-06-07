EEEWWW: Chelsea Handler Goes FULL CREEPY in Reminding 50 Cent That He Is...
Biden Will NOT Like These Highlights From Dr. Phil's Interview With Trump (or the Audience Reaction)

Doug P.  |  9:12 AM on June 07, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Dr. Phil did something almost nobody in the national media would ever do: Have an honest discussion with Donald Trump that wasn't intended to push Democrat talking points and sound like the interviewer works for the DNC.

Speaking to the studio audience, Dr. Phil said his team got a taste of what it's like to be a conservative on some social media platforms by revealing that TikTok didn't seem to want his promotional video to have a wide distribution: 

Now to the interview.

What this election boils down to for many voters is simple: The economy.

No matter how much the Biden campaign gaslights about "bringing down prices," what people are seeing is quite different and no MSM interviewer would ever bring this up:

This one will trigger the lefties who are trying to throw Trump in jail to "save democracy" (and certain nervous intel community types): Trump said that sometimes revenge is justified:

Naturally there was some very justified criticism of President Biden:

Additionally, Russia wasn't sending warships and submarines to Cuba until after Biden took office. Ditto for invading Ukraine.

The election is only about five months away, and Dr. Phil let Trump know that in his daily conversations things are shifting his way:

An audience member described what can happen when people see a candidate not through the usual biased MSM filter:

We'd be remiss if we didn't include the mentions of shameless Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who's now running for the Senate. Schiff-ty definitely had this coming:

There was a lot more, so here's the entire interview:

If the country had an honest national media you'd see more interviews like this, but that's not the reality we're living in.

