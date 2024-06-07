Biden Will NOT Like These Highlights From Dr. Phil's Interview With Trump (or the Audience Reaction)

Dr. Phil did something almost nobody in the national media would ever do: Have an honest discussion with Donald Trump that wasn't intended to push Democrat talking points and sound like the interviewer works for the DNC.

Speaking to the studio audience, Dr. Phil said his team got a taste of what it's like to be a conservative on some social media platforms by revealing that TikTok didn't seem to want his promotional video to have a wide distribution:

BREAKING: Dr. Phil's entire audience was SHOCKED to learn that TikTok banned their promo video for the Trump interview just because Trump was in it



Now to the interview.

What this election boils down to for many voters is simple: The economy.

No matter how much the Biden campaign gaslights about "bringing down prices," what people are seeing is quite different and no MSM interviewer would ever bring this up:

DR. PHIL: Gasoline—under Trump it's $2.57/gal. Under Biden, $3.61.



Homes—under Trump, average $320K. Under Biden, $420K.



Interest rates—under Trump, 3.8%. Under Biden, 5.3%.



Border crossings—under Trump, 1.7M. Under Biden, 13M.



This one will trigger the lefties who are trying to throw Trump in jail to "save democracy" (and certain nervous intel community types): Trump said that sometimes revenge is justified:

DR. PHIL: You have so much to do, you don't have time to get even. You only have time to get right.



TRUMP: Revenge does take time, and sometimes revenge can be justified; I have to be honest, Phil.



DR. PHIL: But the is country better or worse for them going after you?



Naturally there was some very justified criticism of President Biden:

The US has become a dumping ground because of a very mentally deficient president. I don't believe it's him—I do think he knows what's going on, I think he's an evil guy.



Under Trump, Iran was BROKE. They had NO money to fund Hamas or Hezbollah.



Additionally, Russia wasn't sending warships and submarines to Cuba until after Biden took office. Ditto for invading Ukraine.

The election is only about five months away, and Dr. Phil let Trump know that in his daily conversations things are shifting his way:

"I have not voted for Trump, not been a Trump fan before, but I have donated to him, and I'm voting for him because he has inspired me."



An audience member described what can happen when people see a candidate not through the usual biased MSM filter:

"I think it actually gave me an interpretation of him [Trump] that I've never had of him before."



"I'm upset with my 401k, I'm upset when I go to the grocery store and they're all voting for Trump now"



"I'm upset with my 401k, I'm upset when I go to the grocery store and they're all voting for Trump now"



We'd be remiss if we didn't include the mentions of shameless Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who's now running for the Senate. Schiff-ty definitely had this coming:

Trump absolutely obliterated Adam Schiff and Dr. Phil couldn't keep a straight face



There was a lot more, so here's the entire interview:

If the country had an honest national media you'd see more interviews like this, but that's not the reality we're living in.