Maybe These Brutal Poll Numbers Are the Reason Biden's Pretending to Toughen Border Security

Here's a quick recap of the border security timeline since Biden took office:

--January 20, 2021: Biden rescinds over 90 Trump EOs that were keeping the border more secure.

--Rest of 2021: Biden WH insists the border is secure.

--2022: Biden WH insists the border is secure, and don't listen to what the Republicans are saying or watch any videos proving otherwise!

--2023: Biden WH says, ok, maybe the border isn't secure, but it's because of Trump and Republicans. Biden can't do anything about it!

--2024: Biden WH says they'll take executive action on the border:

As you might have guessed, this EO isn't going to do anything except give the lib media a reason to report that Biden's serious about border security.

Meanwhile, nothing will change:

The first day of Biden's Executive action at the border:



1,100+ crossed the San Diego sector and over 650 people were released on the streets of San Diego.



Nothing has changed... — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) June 6, 2024

BREAKING: Mass illegal crossing of approximately 200 from around the world just happened here in Jacumba, CA. Day number two of Biden’s executive order - & we see zero impact here at the border. Large groups continue to cross without fear here in San Diego sector. pic.twitter.com/iQiqvoIxyb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 6, 2024

What a surprise!

Why did Team Biden decide to try and create the illusion they were doing something about securing the border?

Well, November is fast approaching and their numbers on the issue have gotten atrocious:

Four years ago, immigration was not even in the top 10 for important issues per Americans. Today, it's 2nd.



And what was a slight Biden advantage in 2020 on immigration/border security has turned into a nearly 30 lead for Trump on the issue today.



Horrible issue for Biden. pic.twitter.com/qVP3kLo8CV — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) June 5, 2024

And if those numbers don't improve for Biden, the White House will be forced to pretend to do something else that might fool voters into thinking they're serious about border security.

Between that and the Democrat gaslighting about the economy being a near utopia thanks to Bidenomics, the gaslighting will continue to be off the charts as the election approaches.