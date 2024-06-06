Maybe These Brutal Poll Numbers Are the Reason Biden's Pretending to Toughen Border Security

Star Wars Actress Openly Taking Joy in Ruining the Franchise for Millions of...
Doug P.  |  12:25 PM on June 06, 2024
Twitchy

Here's a quick recap of the border security timeline since Biden took office:

--January 20, 2021: Biden rescinds over 90 Trump EOs that were keeping the border more secure.

--Rest of 2021: Biden WH insists the border is secure.

--2022: Biden WH insists the border is secure, and don't listen to what the Republicans are saying or watch any videos proving otherwise!

--2023: Biden WH says, ok, maybe the border isn't secure, but it's because of Trump and Republicans. Biden can't do anything about it!

--2024: Biden WH says they'll take executive action on the border:

The proclamation signed Tuesday by Biden will largely suspend entry of noncitizens into the country beginning 12:01 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, according to the order. Exceptions include permanent U.S. residents and unaccompanied children.

As you might have guessed, this EO isn't going to do anything except give the lib media a reason to report that Biden's serious about border security.

Meanwhile, nothing will change:

What a surprise!

Why did Team Biden decide to try and create the illusion they were doing something about securing the border?

Well, November is fast approaching and their numbers on the issue have gotten atrocious:

And if those numbers don't improve for Biden, the White House will be forced to pretend to do something else that might fool voters into thinking they're serious about border security.

Between that and the Democrat gaslighting about the economy being a near utopia thanks to Bidenomics, the gaslighting will continue to be off the charts as the election approaches. 

