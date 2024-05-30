Supreme Court's 9-0 Ruling in Favor of NRA a Lock to Trigger Lefty Gun Grabbers

A Supreme Court ruling today might have crazy Dem Senators Whitehouse and Durbin trying to see if they can spot some "MAGA battle flags" at the homes of Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan after this SCOTUS ruling that goes in favor of the National Rifle Association:

Important victory for the 1st Amendment and free speech:



Supreme Court rules, unanimously, in favor of the NRA, which alleges that NY State, under Andrew Cuomo, unconstitutionally sought to destroy the group by threatening anyone associated with it:https://t.co/SOJ7vB4TIZ pic.twitter.com/UB5DVn7P31 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 30, 2024

Even better, the ruling was unanimous:

UNANIMOUS: The Supreme Court🏛️ upholds the @NRA’s claim that New York unconstitutionally targeted it for adverse treatment in banking, stifling its First Amendment rights. Sonia Sotomayor wrote the opinion👩‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/KmIII71Rtb — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) May 30, 2024

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled today that New York officials violated the First Amendment by coercing insurance and banking companies to no longer do business with the National Rifle Association as punishment for the group’s gun views. https://t.co/pd0oRljUlT pic.twitter.com/Uo0ejFQXUq — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 30, 2024

From Katie Pavlich at Townhall:

The National Rifle Association scored a win at the Supreme Court Thursday when justices ruled 9-0 the Second Amendment organization's First Amendment lawsuit against financial regulators in New York can move forward. The NRA sued New York after former Superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services Maria Vullo - under pressure from New York Attorney General Letitia James - pressured private financial institutions not to do business with the group with threats of government regulation. The ruling reverses a Second Circuit decision stating Vullo's actions "constituted permissible government speech and legitimate law enforcement."

Like the SCOTUS saying Colorado couldn't keep Trump off the ballot, this was another 9-0 ruling.

There will be meltdowns over yet another 9-0 ruling. https://t.co/ZgdNBtxyH5 — JWF (@JammieWF) May 30, 2024

Leftists don't know ow what to do when it's 9-0 lmao. — BoostIsLife (@BoostIsLifee) May 30, 2024

The Left will have to wait for the next 6-3 or 5-4 ruling before crying about the "illegitimate court" again.

Outstanding decision. The NY Banking Department is a bunch of commies. https://t.co/FXQLNkhEbk — rockmom (@rockmom) May 30, 2024

The Govt using private businesses to due their bidding is the definition of Fascism. — Beru164 (@BTT1964) May 30, 2024

And those are the same people who want everybody to believe Trump is the "fascist." Projection is all the Left has.

This is outstanding for freedom lovers and disastrous for the criminally irresponsible Tish James. https://t.co/JBwzeVvd0V — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) May 30, 2024

Zero mentions by legacy media on Sotomayor tearing up while agreeing with fellow justices. https://t.co/SBK8kke3cG — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 30, 2024

HAHA!