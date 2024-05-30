WRONG Side of History: Iran's Racist, Homophobic, and Violent Supreme Leader Praises Campu...
OUCH! Chief Justice Roberts Delivers a SCOTUS Smackdown to Shameless Dem Senators
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. Today Only!
Healing the Soul of the Nation: Biden Says Trump Wouldn’t Pardon J6 Protesters...
Planned Parenthood's Post About a 'Man Receiving No Support for His Abortion' and...
And?! Biden BRAGGING About Standing With a Black Man on Memorial Day Does...
N.Y. Post Hunter Biden Laptop Journo OWNS Jen Psaki Claiming Campaigns Don't Pay...
The Sexist Left Really Wants Alito to Rein His 'Hysterical Wife' In (Because...
Things Must Look BAD for Biden With Black Americans if Slate Is Digging...
Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on...
IG Probe Finds Biden's DHS Hasn't Been Monitoring These People (Sleep Well, America!)
Thread from BarkBox Subscriber About WHY They've Canceled After 'Pride Month Pups' Email...
Biden's Dept. Of Labor DRAGGED for Further Erasing Women to Appease Mentally Ill...
WH Press Office Tries to Turn Biden Angrily Mocking Reporter's Fair Question Into...

Supreme Court's 9-0 Ruling in Favor of NRA a Lock to Trigger Lefty Gun Grabbers

Doug P.  |  2:00 PM on May 30, 2024
Twitter

A Supreme Court ruling today might have crazy Dem Senators Whitehouse and Durbin trying to see if they can spot some "MAGA battle flags" at the homes of Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan after this SCOTUS ruling that goes in favor of the National Rifle Association: 

Advertisement

Even better, the ruling was unanimous:

From Katie Pavlich at Townhall:

The National Rifle Association scored a win at the Supreme Court Thursday when justices ruled 9-0 the Second Amendment organization's First Amendment lawsuit against financial regulators in New York can move forward. The NRA sued New York after former Superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services Maria Vullo - under pressure from New York Attorney General Letitia James - pressured private financial institutions not to do business with the group with threats of government regulation. The ruling reverses a Second Circuit decision stating Vullo's actions "constituted permissible government speech and legitimate law enforcement."

Recommended

OUCH! Chief Justice Roberts Delivers a SCOTUS Smackdown to Shameless Dem Senators
Doug P.
Advertisement

Like the SCOTUS saying Colorado couldn't keep Trump off the ballot, this was another 9-0 ruling.

The Left will have to wait for the next 6-3 or 5-4 ruling before crying about the "illegitimate court" again.

And those are the same people who want everybody to believe Trump is the "fascist." Projection is all the Left has.

HAHA!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Chief Justice Roberts Delivers a SCOTUS Smackdown to Shameless Dem Senators
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on with Trump Jury
Sam J.
Healing the Soul of the Nation: Biden Says Trump Wouldn’t Pardon J6 Protesters If They Were Black
Amy Curtis
Planned Parenthood's Post About a 'Man Receiving No Support for His Abortion' and Pisses Everyone OFF
Sam J.
And?! Biden BRAGGING About Standing With a Black Man on Memorial Day Does NOT Go Well, At ALL (Watch)
Sam J.
N.Y. Post Hunter Biden Laptop Journo OWNS Jen Psaki Claiming Campaigns Don't Pay to Suppress Stories
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUCH! Chief Justice Roberts Delivers a SCOTUS Smackdown to Shameless Dem Senators Doug P.
Advertisement