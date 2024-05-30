N.Y. Post Hunter Biden Laptop Journo OWNS Jen Psaki Claiming Campaigns Don't Pay...
The Sexist Left Really Wants Alito to Rein His 'Hysterical Wife' In (Because...
Things Must Look BAD for Biden With Black Americans if Slate Is Digging...
Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on...
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. Today Only!
Thread from BarkBox Subscriber About WHY They've Canceled After 'Pride Month Pups' Email...
Biden's Dept. Of Labor DRAGGED for Further Erasing Women to Appease Mentally Ill...
WH Press Office Tries to Turn Biden Angrily Mocking Reporter's Fair Question Into...
Greg Price Recaps CLOWN SHOW aka Merchan/Bragg Trump Trial Proving It REEKS of...
Planned Parenthood Forced to Turn Off Replies (Again) for Pushing 'Abortion Is Healthcare'...
Fetterman 2.0 Intensifies: Senator Refuses to Wear Harvard Hood at Yeshiva University Grad...
WATCH: A Progressive Cal. Senator Absolutely Torches Her Party on its Tolerance of...
City Leaders Cry Over’ Desecration' of Pride Mural, Begin Manhunt
Boston Mayor Has a List of Crimes She Wouldn’t Want Prosecuted

IG Probe Finds Biden's DHS Hasn't Been Monitoring These People (Sleep Well, America!)

Doug P.  |  12:27 PM on May 30, 2024
Screenshot

President Biden's open border has gotten so bad that even people crossing into the U.S. illegally have been basically saying "this probably isn't a very good idea" and warning of the potential consequences:

Advertisement

On top of that there's the issue of the Biden administration flying people into the U.S.

Here's the full post from @BillMelugin_: 

NEW: In a DHS Inspector General report released this month, the IG found that DHS has not been monitoring humanitarian parole expiration for the roughly 77,000 Afghans brought into the US for 2 year paroles after the withdrawal in 2021. Additionally, the IG found only 3 Afghan parolees were deported from the US between July 2021 and December 2022. One for "terrorism related activity", one for murder, and one for abusive sexual contact. The IG found that DHS has a fragmented process for identifying derogatory information on the Afghan parolees as well. 

The report finds that DHS has no process or component whatsoever for monitoring parole expiration for the Afghan parolees, or any humanitarian parole recipients in general. CBP thought ICE and USCIS would handle it, USCIS says they haven't been because they aren't a law enforcement component, and ICE says they can't because they don't have the staffing to do so, with only 6,000 removal officers who already have to monitor millions of migrants already in removal proceedings. 

Big picture? If you thought the government was monitoring the many hundreds of thousands of migrants the Biden admin has released into the US for 2 year humanitarian parole grants over the last few years, and removing those who overstay and become unlawfully in the US, you'd be wrong. 

No agency was tracking it, and the government has been asleep at the wheel, according to this DHS OIG report. A reminder, more than 400,000 migrants have also flown directly into the US and have been released for 2 year parole grants via a controversial Biden admin mass parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. According to this report - no agency has been monitoring their parole status expirations either. 

DHS responded to this report by concurring with the IG's findings, and saying they will put together two working groups to develop processes for terminating parole and making referrals to ICE - however, they don't expect that process to be completed until July 2025.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on with Trump Jury
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yes, this is the same Biden administration that's considering allowing people from Gaza into the U.S.:

What could possibly go wrong?

This administration's damage to the country is incalculable and must be stopped on Election Day in November.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on with Trump Jury
Sam J.
N.Y. Post Hunter Biden Laptop Journo OWNS Jen Psaki Claiming Campaigns Don't Pay to Suppress Stories
Sam J.
Thread from BarkBox Subscriber About WHY They've Canceled After 'Pride Month Pups' Email a MUST-Read
Sam J.
Things Must Look BAD for Biden With Black Americans if Slate Is Digging Up a Debunked Trump N-Word Story
Sam J.
Greg Price Recaps CLOWN SHOW aka Merchan/Bragg Trump Trial Proving It REEKS of Lawfare in 1 Brutal Tweet
Sam J.
Biden's Dept. Of Labor DRAGGED for Further Erasing Women to Appease Mentally Ill Men in Dresses
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on with Trump Jury Sam J.
Advertisement