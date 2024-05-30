IG Probe Finds Biden's DHS Hasn't Been Monitoring These People (Sleep Well, America!)

President Biden's open border has gotten so bad that even people crossing into the U.S. illegally have been basically saying "this probably isn't a very good idea" and warning of the potential consequences:

Advertisement

NEW: A Turkish man who crossed into Jacumba, CA illegally w/ a group of other Turkish men told me he paid $10k to a cartel, & expressed shock at how easy it was to cross the U.S. border with no resistance, telling me Americans should be “worried” about security & who is crossing. pic.twitter.com/Qb1a9BiDuV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2024

On top of that there's the issue of the Biden administration flying people into the U.S.

NEW: In a DHS Inspector General report released this month, the IG found that DHS has not been monitoring humanitarian parole expiration for the roughly 77,000 Afghans brought into the US for 2 year paroles after the withdrawal in 2021. Additionally, the IG found only 3 Afghan… pic.twitter.com/Oi0xa9HJ1S — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 30, 2024

Here's the full post from @BillMelugin_:

NEW: In a DHS Inspector General report released this month, the IG found that DHS has not been monitoring humanitarian parole expiration for the roughly 77,000 Afghans brought into the US for 2 year paroles after the withdrawal in 2021. Additionally, the IG found only 3 Afghan parolees were deported from the US between July 2021 and December 2022. One for "terrorism related activity", one for murder, and one for abusive sexual contact. The IG found that DHS has a fragmented process for identifying derogatory information on the Afghan parolees as well. The report finds that DHS has no process or component whatsoever for monitoring parole expiration for the Afghan parolees, or any humanitarian parole recipients in general. CBP thought ICE and USCIS would handle it, USCIS says they haven't been because they aren't a law enforcement component, and ICE says they can't because they don't have the staffing to do so, with only 6,000 removal officers who already have to monitor millions of migrants already in removal proceedings. Big picture? If you thought the government was monitoring the many hundreds of thousands of migrants the Biden admin has released into the US for 2 year humanitarian parole grants over the last few years, and removing those who overstay and become unlawfully in the US, you'd be wrong. No agency was tracking it, and the government has been asleep at the wheel, according to this DHS OIG report. A reminder, more than 400,000 migrants have also flown directly into the US and have been released for 2 year parole grants via a controversial Biden admin mass parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. According to this report - no agency has been monitoring their parole status expirations either. DHS responded to this report by concurring with the IG's findings, and saying they will put together two working groups to develop processes for terminating parole and making referrals to ICE - however, they don't expect that process to be completed until July 2025.

Yes, this is the same Biden administration that's considering allowing people from Gaza into the U.S.:

NEW: Alarming new info from @BillMelugin_ and a new DHS Inspector General report finding DHS has not been monitoring humanitarian parole expiration for 77K Afghans brought to the US after disastrous 2021 withdrawal... And now they're considering Gaza refugees?! https://t.co/L4uMzopeZP — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) May 30, 2024

What could possibly go wrong?

How very on brand and predictable. It’s all on purpose. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 30, 2024

This administration's damage to the country is incalculable and must be stopped on Election Day in November.