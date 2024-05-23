You Know Biden's Open Border Is Bad When Even People Who Crossed Illegally are Giving This Warning

During a Democrat debate before becoming his party's nominee for president, Joe Biden said loud and clear that if he were to be elected people should "immediately surge to the border" and enter the U.S.:

And guess what happened next! Biden later took office, rescinded dozens of Trump EOs that were helping secure the border, and the number of illegal crossings and gotaways skyrocketed.

EXCLUSIVE: Internal CBP data I obtained via FOIA request reveals 13 years of known gotaways data at the border, showing gotaways have *exploded* under the Biden admin compared to the Trump & Obama years.

This is the first time these numbers have ever been revealed.



FY2010… pic.twitter.com/LUQU5v87b2 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 15, 2024

The floodgates remain open, all with the blessing of the Biden administration:

NEW: As we were leaving the scene of one mass illegal crossing in Jacumba, CA just now, we just came across many more migrants walking down a road aimlessly after they just crossed illegally as well. Border Patrol here stretched thin, agents nearby are dealing with another group. pic.twitter.com/kKiK2qt4Vm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2024

Anybody with even a room-temperature IQ would be able to spot the inherent danger in the WH's dereliction of duty at the border, but Biden and the Dems have other reasons for allowing this to happen.

It's gotten so bad that even people crossing the border are serving up warnings about how stupid this policy is. Fox News' Bill Melugin spoke to one:

NEW: A Turkish man who crossed into Jacumba, CA illegally w/ a group of other Turkish men told me he paid $10k to a cartel, & expressed shock at how easy it was to cross the U.S. border with no resistance, telling me Americans should be “worried” about security & who is crossing. pic.twitter.com/Qb1a9BiDuV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2024

You'd think the U.S. president would also be "worried" about national security, but that's not happening.

Biden is purposely endangering the country. Our government has no idea who is coming across our borders. — Renée (@rightwingertoo) May 23, 2024

He may find it even harder to believe why the US govt has purposely made it so easy. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 23, 2024

EVEN THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARE WARNING US! — Mike (@Mikemikemike_1) May 23, 2024

You can't make this stuff up. Unfortunately with the Biden White House in charge, you don't have to.