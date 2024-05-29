Jonathan Turley: Judge Merchan Just Gave the Jury a 'Coup de Grace Instruction'...
Try Not to Laugh at What the Biden Campaign Says De Niro's Anti-Trump Courthouse Rant Was NOT About

Doug P.  |  10:47 AM on May 29, 2024
Screenshotted meme

The Biden White House, along with the Biden campaign, have claimed all along that they have nothing to do with the legal cases against presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Biden supporter and actor Robert De Niro's unhinged rant outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump's trial is taking place helped make it clear those claims are complete BS:

"Biden campaign sends" De Niro to Trump's NY trial.

That sure sounds like they're actively involved. But even though it's clear the Biden campaign is actively involved, they're claiming that what took place yesterday outside the courthouse had nothing to do with Trump's trial. Try not to laugh:

"All they do is lie, example number 6,395."

Judging from that backpedal the Biden campaign knows the De Niro appearance backfired like almost everything else they do.

Doug P.
As usual, projection has been detected:

The Biden campaign says this has nothing to do with Trump's trial. Well, if you don't count their merch:

The Biden campaign's lying never stops, but this is all they have because they can't point to any positives from their own candidate.

