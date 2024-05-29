Try Not to Laugh at What the Biden Campaign Says De Niro's Anti-Trump Courthouse Rant Was NOT About

The Biden White House, along with the Biden campaign, have claimed all along that they have nothing to do with the legal cases against presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Biden supporter and actor Robert De Niro's unhinged rant outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump's trial is taking place helped make it clear those claims are complete BS:

Biden campaign sends allies De Niro and first responders to Trump's NY trial to put focus on Jan. 6 https://t.co/LsO2XtMc54 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 28, 2024

"Biden campaign sends" De Niro to Trump's NY trial.

That sure sounds like they're actively involved. But even though it's clear the Biden campaign is actively involved, they're claiming that what took place yesterday outside the courthouse had nothing to do with Trump's trial. Try not to laugh:

"This campaign is not speaking about the substance of the trial in any way shape or form. What we're talking about is the unique threat that Donald Trump poses to our democracy."



— Biden-Harris Comms Director Michael Tyler on having Robert De Niro speak outside NYC courthouse pic.twitter.com/3QbLCLOOvh — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) May 29, 2024

"All they do is lie, example number 6,395."

Clean up on aisle Morning Joe https://t.co/9yh57lY3zf — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 29, 2024

Judging from that backpedal the Biden campaign knows the De Niro appearance backfired like almost everything else they do.

😂 dude held a campaign presser outside the courthouse, trolling the defendant with a deranged celebrity actor in tow, and now claims the campaign isn’t speaking about the trial 👌 https://t.co/wJuSyV7CI7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 29, 2024

As usual, projection has been detected:

There is no substance in this trial. And if you're trying to imprison your political opponent, YOU are the threat to democracy. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 29, 2024

The Biden campaign says this has nothing to do with Trump's trial. Well, if you don't count their merch:

They are literally selling a shirt that says "Free on Wednesdays" https://t.co/mwoGBcl1IR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 29, 2024

The Biden campaign's lying never stops, but this is all they have because they can't point to any positives from their own candidate.