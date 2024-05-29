Trump's Review of Robert De Niro's Theatrics Will Only Worsen the Actor's TDS

It isn't difficult to tell that the Biden campaign is aware that dispatching TDS-afflicted actor Robert De Niro to go on one of his anti-Trump rants outside the Manhattan courthouse where the trial is being held (the jury is now in deliberations) has backfired. As a matter of fact, Team Biden had a comms guy on MSNBC this morning to spin the debacle, and Mika Brzezinski basically asked him "what were you guys thinking?" The Biden campaign is now laughably claiming De Niro's clown show had nothing to do with the trial:

"This campaign is not speaking about the substance of the trial in any way shape or form. What we're talking about is the unique threat that Donald Trump poses to our democracy."



— Biden-Harris Comms Director Michael Tyler on having Robert De Niro speak outside NYC courthouse pic.twitter.com/3QbLCLOOvh — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) May 29, 2024

During his harangue outside the courthouse, De Niro discovered the hard way that not everybody in the area was a fellow traveler with TDS:

JUST IN: Actor Robert De Niro gets into a shouting match with a guy wearing a MAGA hat across the street from the Trump trial.



De Niro could be seen having a meltdown after a Trump supporter was heard calling him "washed up."



De Niro joined the Biden campaign on Tuesday to… pic.twitter.com/nR7wgTTLBh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 28, 2024

What happened yesterday didn't escape Trump's notice.

As the jury was sent off to begin deliberations, Trump made some remarks to reporters in the courtroom and had this to say about De Niro:

Trump on DiNero outside the courtroom: A broken down fool who got MAGAed — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 29, 2024

Trump just trolled Robert De Niro while giving his remarks outside the courtroom 😂



“They (Biden) have a protest of Robert De Niro yesterday. He’s a fool. He’s a broken down fool standing out there. He got MAGA’d. He got MAGA’d yesterday. He… pic.twitter.com/fyOcmWXmih — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) May 29, 2024

Somebody make sure De Niro sees that!

Team Biden knows that stunt backfired and now they'll go back to trying to pretend they've got nothing to do with the legal efforts to bring down their political opponent because they're afraid they can't beat Trump at the ballot box.