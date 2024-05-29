Trump's Review of Robert De Niro's Theatrics Will Only Worsen the Actor's TDS

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Threatens to Arrest U.S. Senators Who Criticize Hi...
Doug P.  |  1:30 PM on May 29, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

It isn't difficult to tell that the Biden campaign is aware that dispatching TDS-afflicted actor Robert De Niro to go on one of his anti-Trump rants outside the Manhattan courthouse where the trial is being held (the jury is now in deliberations) has backfired. As a matter of fact, Team Biden had a comms guy on MSNBC this morning to spin the debacle, and Mika Brzezinski basically asked him "what were you guys thinking?" The Biden campaign is now laughably claiming De Niro's clown show had nothing to do with the trial:

During his harangue outside the courthouse, De Niro discovered the hard way that not everybody in the area was a fellow traveler with TDS:

What happened yesterday didn't escape Trump's notice. 

As the jury was sent off to begin deliberations, Trump made some remarks to reporters in the courtroom and had this to say about De Niro: 

