Sinking Pier Architect Tells Voters He's Also Leading a '$60 Zillion-Dollar Bridge' Project

President Biden and VP Kamala Harris were in Philadelphia today trying to shore up voting demographics that are usually Dem strongholds but are showing cracks because... well, things have gotten worse since Biden took office -- for almost everybody except the cartels and climate change scammers.

First, a reminder that Biden's "Build Back Better" initiatives are even a disaster overseas:

The pier took two months and $320m to build, lasted 12 days, and delivered less than 60 trucks' worth of food (most of which was stolen after it reached Gaza) before it broke and had to be towed away for repairs. https://t.co/2ds72Wiu73 — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) May 29, 2024

NEW: US officials just revealed that they have temporarily halted Gaza deliveries after their newly-built pier has sunk.



Joe Biden took $320 million of our money to build them a floating pier… only for it to sink within days. pic.twitter.com/krNWYW77PE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2024

Joe Biden took $320 million of taxpayer funds to build a pier for Hamas-controlled Gaza.



The result?



U.S. military personnel were injured, the pier sank, and no aid was delivered.



That's the Biden admin in a nutshell. — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) May 28, 2024

Meanwhile, in Philly today, the same president who gave the green light to that project let voters know that he's making sure the bridge in Baltimore is rebuilt, and at the cost of... how much?

Biden: “We’re rebuilding the 60-zillion-dollar bridge in Baltimore” pic.twitter.com/fpBULDczWA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 29, 2024

That was a nice smattering of applause for the "$60 zillion-dollar" bridge project from people who were probably saying to themselves "WTF?"

What enthusiasm from the crowd. 🤣 — c bollins (@cbollins1776) May 29, 2024

Yeah, that's why the White House had to bring in Elmo.

If you liked the Gaza Pier, you're gonna love the new Dementia Bridge. https://t.co/wRDVv6bDiy — ryuge (@0ryuge) May 29, 2024

Hopefully, the construction goes a little faster than the multibillion-dollar Biden administration effort to install EV chargers.

Final cost will be higher. — Smelvis (@BlueelvisEric) May 29, 2024

We wouldn't doubt it.