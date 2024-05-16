BS Detected! Charles Payne Extinguishes Dems' 'Inflation Is Down' Gaslighting Effort

FOH! Kansas City Trying to Apologize for 'ERROR' of Doxxing Harrison Butker Backfires...
Doug P.  |  9:30 AM on May 16, 2024
AngieArtist

President Biden has claimed that inflation was 9 percent when he took office on at least two occasions, a lie that has been too much water to carry for even the Dem-friendliest of fact-checkers. You know it's bad for Biden when even ABC News called out his lie and pointed out that when Biden took office inflation was 1.4 percent, not the 9 percent Biden claimed. 

But saying things like "inflation was 9 percent when Biden took office" allows the Democrats to point to a rate of around 3.5 percent to make it sound "way down" in comparison.

Even though Americans are paying a lot more at the store than they were before Biden took office, we're getting semi-brags like this from the White House: 

Similarly, Democrat Sen. Cory Booker had this to say:

Fox Business' Charles Payne called BS on all this and put things back into perspective: 

Booker's his name and spreading lies is his game. 

Senator Spartacus certainly hopes everybody's dumb enough to buy what the Dems are trying to sell.

That's certainly true.

