BS Detected! Charles Payne Extinguishes Dems' 'Inflation Is Down' Gaslighting Effort

President Biden has claimed that inflation was 9 percent when he took office on at least two occasions, a lie that has been too much water to carry for even the Dem-friendliest of fact-checkers. You know it's bad for Biden when even ABC News called out his lie and pointed out that when Biden took office inflation was 1.4 percent, not the 9 percent Biden claimed.

But saying things like "inflation was 9 percent when Biden took office" allows the Democrats to point to a rate of around 3.5 percent to make it sound "way down" in comparison.

Even though Americans are paying a lot more at the store than they were before Biden took office, we're getting semi-brags like this from the White House:

Grocery prices down in today's inflation report https://t.co/jrgsPZ03g8 — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) May 15, 2024

Similarly, Democrat Sen. Cory Booker had this to say:

Inflation is down more than 60% since its peak & core inflation is at its lowest level in three years. @POTUS economic policies are strengthening our economy & reducing costs for American families. There’s more to be done. Let’s move toward an economy that works for everyone. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) May 15, 2024

Fox Business' Charles Payne called BS on all this and put things back into perspective:

Golly, @SenBooker you are too smart for this kind of misinformation. Inflation costs keep piling up at an unacceptable pace. https://t.co/YRbdmEYRgm pic.twitter.com/Qo2Yw26Fd0 — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) May 16, 2024

Booker's his name and spreading lies is his game.

How can these politicians expect to be taken seriously when consumers face higher rents, and interest rates so high (not to mention insurance rates) that they can't afford to buy. And even though egg prices have stabilized, many of us remember the price before the inflation. — Yordie Sands 🌺 (@YordieSands) May 16, 2024

LOL😂 down 60% oh my Lord... Surely these elected officials Gas Lighting the American people can't think were this stupid... https://t.co/q9Xqjt1o2l — Mike Mike (@GoodVsEvil07) May 16, 2024

Senator Spartacus certainly hopes everybody's dumb enough to buy what the Dems are trying to sell.

Booker might be ‘smart’ as you claim, however, we see booker for what he really is, as a corrupt, lying propagandist. — 𝐂𝐂 (@ChatByCC) May 16, 2024

That's certainly true.