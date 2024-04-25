Byron York Explains Why Trump Didn't Immediately Respond to Hillary Clinton's Putin Comparison

What Problems Are Happening in the Woke World This Week? Buckle Up.
Doug P.  |  2:05 PM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo, File

Earlier this week, Hillary Clinton once again offered up a take that does nothing but prove her complete absence of self-awareness:

Claiming that Trump would weaponize the legal system against his opposition is just an amazing level of projection:

Hillary Clinton unironically says that Donald Trump wants to "kill his opposition" as she rants about how compassionate Joe Biden is and how evil Trump is. 

Remarkable. 

The twice-failed presidential candidate, who failed to mention how her party is weaponizing the 'Justice' System against their top political opponent, says Trump wants to be a dictator.

"Trump was just gaga over Putin because Putin does what Trump would like to do: Kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive journalists and others into exile, rule without any check or balance."

"That’s what Trump really wants... he only sees strongmen leaders. He sees Putin, he sees Xi, he sees Kim Jong-un in North Korea."

"Those are the people he is modeling himself after, and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again."

Byron York pointed out the supreme projection coming from Hillary by explaining why Trump couldn't immediately respond to what she said:

Hillary will still fail to grasp the irony, unlike how she was able to firmly grasp the "reset button" she handed to Russia when she was secretary of State while she and the Democrats were mocking Mitt Romney for saying Russia was America's biggest geopolitical foe.

Hillary's chosen to spend her semi-retirement consumed with rage and bitterness, and that couldn't be more obvious.

