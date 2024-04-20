Esquire Serves Up Attempt to Blame Trump for Self-Immolation (and Everything Else), Gets Ratio Nuked

Yesterday a man set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where Donald Trump's trial is taking place. The man has since died and police say the self-immolation didn't have any connection to the Trump trial, and it appears the man was on the Left politically:

Police are still investigating but say they currently have no reason to believe there is any connection between the man who lit himself on fire and the Trump trial:



"We do not believe this was targeting any particular person or any particular group. We're just, right now,… pic.twitter.com/x8xxAA8amU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 19, 2024

Max Azzarello, the man who set himself on fire outside of former President Trump's trial in NYC, defended Hamas terrorists on Instagram and praised the kidnapping of hostages!



Screen record in thread of more. pic.twitter.com/vBu8Cuo5Rv — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 19, 2024

But, predictably, attempts to blame Trump for this second self-immolation in the last few months (and everything else), because TDS calls for it. Esquire published one such take, and it's a doozy:

Our politics have become deranged, and the former president is the person most responsible for this fact. https://t.co/owpiuh2AQR — Esquire (@esquire) April 20, 2024

All together now:

It's a big one!

That ratio might end up getting close to the record books.

Wow, one like! You’re going great — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) April 20, 2024

Confirmed: The Esquire tweet really sucks.

Trump didn't turn these people into anti-American nutjobs ... https://t.co/AXMGzTnSk0 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 20, 2024

Trump has sparked a whole new level of mental illness, self-unawareness, projection and flat-out insanity. Naturally the Left will blame Trump for that as well.

I realize self-awareness is difficult, but ffs.



I’m no Trump fan, but this is an incredible stretch.



Trump didn’t create the hatred on the left. He merely exposed it. https://t.co/1MpmQjqFMD pic.twitter.com/FoatWgC5gW — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) April 20, 2024

Brought to you by Hope and Change™ https://t.co/ypgPNLqbaB pic.twitter.com/e8Y4jngjyN — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 20, 2024

The insanity coming from the Left is being blamed on Trump, because of course it is.

Pretty sure it’s left wing nutjobs setting themselves on fire. https://t.co/o9HP9i3HjE — RBe (@RBPundit) April 20, 2024

Trump isn’t responsible for people being mentally ill. He just exposed the fact that there are so many of them https://t.co/YJ6s8uuRxh — HaterCelt (@CShawBurn) April 20, 2024

Exactly!

You dolts do realize Biden has been in power for over three years now, right?

Is the man ever going to become responsible for what takes place on his watch??? https://t.co/QsWRXwS05O — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) April 20, 2024

They're still trying to blame Trump for the open border that was secure until Biden took office. The shamelessness never ends.