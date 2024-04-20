'Turn This Into a Campaign Ad'! Dem U.S. Rep Insists 'Ukrainian/Russian Border IS...
Esquire Serves Up Attempt to Blame Trump for Self-Immolation (and Everything Else), Gets Ratio Nuked

Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on April 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

Yesterday a man set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where Donald Trump's trial is taking place. The man has since died and police say the self-immolation didn't have any connection to the Trump trial, and it appears the man was on the Left politically: 

But, predictably, attempts to blame Trump for this second self-immolation in the last few months (and everything else), because TDS calls for it. Esquire published one such take, and it's a doozy: 

All together now:

It's a big one!

That ratio might end up getting close to the record books.

Confirmed: The Esquire tweet really sucks.

Trump has sparked a whole new level of mental illness, self-unawareness, projection and flat-out insanity. Naturally the Left will blame Trump for that as well.

The insanity coming from the Left is being blamed on Trump, because of course it is.

Exactly!

They're still trying to blame Trump for the open border that was secure until Biden took office. The shamelessness never ends.

