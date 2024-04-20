Esquire Serves Up Attempt to Blame Trump for Self-Immolation (and Everything Else), Gets Ratio Nuked

Yesterday a man set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where Donald Trump's trial is taking place. The man has since died and police say the self-immolation didn't have any connection to the Trump trial, and it appears the man was on the Left politically:
Police are still investigating but say they currently have no reason to believe there is any connection between the man who lit himself on fire and the Trump trial:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 19, 2024
"We do not believe this was targeting any particular person or any particular group. We're just, right now,… pic.twitter.com/x8xxAA8amU
Max Azzarello, the man who set himself on fire outside of former President Trump's trial in NYC, defended Hamas terrorists on Instagram and praised the kidnapping of hostages!— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 19, 2024
Screen record in thread of more. pic.twitter.com/vBu8Cuo5Rv
But, predictably, attempts to blame Trump for this second self-immolation in the last few months (and everything else), because TDS calls for it. Esquire published one such take, and it's a doozy:
Our politics have become deranged, and the former president is the person most responsible for this fact. https://t.co/owpiuh2AQR— Esquire (@esquire) April 20, 2024
All together now:
Ray-she-ooooooooo— J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) April 20, 2024
It's a big one!
Obviously @esquire don't do irony 👀 https://t.co/4tzAr7OPun pic.twitter.com/TE7qkOo4so— RatioWATCH 👀 (@WatchRatio) April 20, 2024
What a f’ing ratio. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ZXZbQRorZW pic.twitter.com/F6lEeaxl0I— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 20, 2024
That ratio might end up getting close to the record books.
Wow, one like! You’re going great— Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) April 20, 2024
April 20, 2024
Confirmed: The Esquire tweet really sucks.
Trump didn't turn these people into anti-American nutjobs ... https://t.co/AXMGzTnSk0— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 20, 2024
Trump has sparked a whole new level of mental illness, self-unawareness, projection and flat-out insanity. Naturally the Left will blame Trump for that as well.
I realize self-awareness is difficult, but ffs.— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) April 20, 2024
I’m no Trump fan, but this is an incredible stretch.
Trump didn’t create the hatred on the left. He merely exposed it. https://t.co/1MpmQjqFMD pic.twitter.com/FoatWgC5gW
Brought to you by Hope and Change™ https://t.co/ypgPNLqbaB pic.twitter.com/e8Y4jngjyN— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 20, 2024
The insanity coming from the Left is being blamed on Trump, because of course it is.
Pretty sure it’s left wing nutjobs setting themselves on fire. https://t.co/o9HP9i3HjE— RBe (@RBPundit) April 20, 2024
Trump isn’t responsible for people being mentally ill. He just exposed the fact that there are so many of them https://t.co/YJ6s8uuRxh— HaterCelt (@CShawBurn) April 20, 2024
Exactly!
You dolts do realize Biden has been in power for over three years now, right?— Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) April 20, 2024
Is the man ever going to become responsible for what takes place on his watch??? https://t.co/QsWRXwS05O
They're still trying to blame Trump for the open border that was secure until Biden took office. The shamelessness never ends.
