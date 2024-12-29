Did Harry Sisson Create His X Account While in Grade School? Internet Detectives Are on the Case!

A poster noticed something on Democrat TikTok influencer Harry Sisson’s X profile page - he’s been on the social network site since 2011. That normally wouldn’t be a big deal except it possibly means Sisson has had his account since he was in grade school. Many say that’s way younger than one is allowed to start a Twitter/X account.

That sent Internet detectives looking for answers. (READ)

🚨 SERIOUS QUESTION @elonmusk



How does @harryjsisson still have a “Blue Check” when his profile was created when he was 8 years old?



How is that not apparent fraud? pic.twitter.com/Q9PnJZRfcY — Liberal Tear Creator 🫡🇺🇸 (@LibTearCreator1) December 28, 2024

Twitter/X age restrictions have changed over the years. At one time you had to be at least 21, later it became 13. Verification wasn’t necessary, so one could easily lie and start an account.

He seems like the type to be on Twitter at 8. — TruthWins (@everytime_11) December 28, 2024

Not allowed! — Liberal Tear Creator 🫡🇺🇸 (@LibTearCreator1) December 28, 2024

That's a good question since minors aren't supposed to have an account and he would've been 8 or 9 at the time of the account creation 🤔 — Benjamin Kimbrell (@BenKimbrell64) December 29, 2024

that's a good question. considering he was born in 2002. i am confused lol — McCain Girl (D-GA) 🫏 (@mccain_girl) December 29, 2024

Did Sisson lie to start his account? Posters say there’s no way to verify it. But, they have other theories. Let’s hear them out.

DNC bought that account — Ceemorecutz (@ceemorecutz) December 29, 2024

Clearly bought the account from someone else. — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) December 29, 2024

He probably did what the Krassensteins did. Bought old accounts with lots of followers to make themselves look more popular. — Trish, Intergalactic Federation Queen Almighty (@Vixen95Trish) December 29, 2024

His handlers at Palette Management bought it and gave it to him 👀 — Chris Rosa (@TheRealKingRosa) December 29, 2024

I’ve seen several of these larger account. They work for the Democrats that they’ve obviously bought established accounts from someone. — Jason (@jason1Patterson) December 28, 2024

Essentially, it’s not that hard to purchase an account with a huge follower count and then just change all the profile info. The original account creation date doesn’t change.

All they do is manufacture and buy fake support — High Priority News 🎆 (@HPNnetwork) December 29, 2024

That little b#### is Benjamin button pic.twitter.com/CbcRWbC9CY — Emica (@emica_forever) December 28, 2024

That’s too funny! That explains why he looks like a pre-teen. So, either Sisson lied and built up his followers organically or his handlers bought an established account with a huge number of followers and slapped his name on it. We’re learning towards the latter.