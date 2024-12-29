Did Harry Sisson Create His X Account While in Grade School? Internet Detectives Are on the Case!

Democrat Jasmine Crockett Shows Off Her Special Brand of Stupid on MSNBC in...
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 29, 2024
Twitchy

A poster noticed something on Democrat TikTok influencer Harry Sisson’s X profile page - he’s been on the social network site since 2011. That normally wouldn’t be a big deal except it possibly means Sisson has had his account since he was in grade school. Many say that’s way younger than one is allowed to start a Twitter/X account.

That sent Internet detectives looking for answers. (READ)

Twitter/X age restrictions have changed over the years. At one time you had to be at least 21, later it became 13. Verification wasn’t necessary, so one could easily lie and start an account.

Did Sisson lie to start his account? Posters say there’s no way to verify it. But, they have other theories. Let’s hear them out.

Essentially, it’s not that hard to purchase an account with a huge follower count and then just change all the profile info. The original account creation date doesn’t change.

That’s too funny! That explains why he looks like a pre-teen. So, either Sisson lied and built up his followers organically or his handlers bought an established account with a huge number of followers and slapped his name on it. We’re learning towards the latter.

