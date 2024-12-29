Voters’ Remorse: Angry Democrats Want to Sue Florida Politician Who Jumped to Republican Party

Florida Democrats are mad at State Representative Hillary Cassell. She ran as a Democrat, but recently switched her party affiliation to Republican. She says her positions haven’t changed, but the Democratic Party has. She says that’s why she can no longer be a Democrat. Some are claiming she has committed fraud, should resign and return all the ‘Democrat’ money she raised.

Here’s one angry Dem. (READ)

If you run as a Democrat, take donations as a Democrat, win, and then switch parties, you have committed fraud. You should resign and return all campaign donations. I’m taking to you Hillary Cassel. — Dr. G (@GinnyMcDonald8) December 28, 2024

Some angry Democrat commenters think they can take Cassell to court. That’s going to be difficult considering she hasn’t broken any laws on the books.

Gotta be a lawsuit there somewhere… — JB Norwacky (@JBNorwacky) December 28, 2024

It really chaps my hide when they do this. There should be laws against it, or at least a penalty of some sort. — PAPPY (@pappybest) December 28, 2024

Nope. But if you have cash some attorney will gladly take your money — Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) December 28, 2024

Other Democrat posters are calling for an investigation. Not sure what they would investigate since she’s pretty clearly explained why she’s left the party. She’s under no legal obligation to remain a Democrat.

The situation should always require a new election plus an investigation. — Jim Kurtz 🌻 (@JimboSeoul) December 28, 2024

LMAO. For “I changed my mind. You are all insane”, you want an investigation? — Magna Republica (@MagnaRepublica) December 28, 2024

Cry harder. You do know that party affiliation is not required right?

Oh, but you're one of those complete retards who votes based on the party color, not the individual. — milehisnk68 (@milehisnk1) December 28, 2024

No it shouldn’t. Parties are not enshrined in the constitution. In fact, she could choose to not be in a party or be in a different party and still take $ from a party. It happens all the time. — Scott Gardner (@ScottGardner71) December 28, 2024

It may feel unfair, but it’s really the voters’ responsibility to vet candidates and see where they stand on issues. You’re not just voting for the letter next to a candidate’s name.

Would you be ok if the candidate you voted for switched parties just after the election? Whatever the side, isn’t that upsetting? — Lefumoir (@lefumoir) December 28, 2024

If they continue to hold the policy positions they ran on, not really. She has remained the same, the Democrat party in FL has changed and she no longer feels comfortable being a member. — Steve D'Agostino (@Sdagostinxx) December 28, 2024

Same person, same thoughts and policies. What difference does the side mean? That is only important to democrats and their identity politics. — Winston Smith 🇺🇸⚾️ (@metropolitans01) December 28, 2024

This is why you vote on policy and not team colors. — Brandon (@BluCollrBrandon) December 29, 2024

Although party affiliation may seem like a shorthand way of knowing how a candidate will vote and what they believe, it is still not a guarantee. Democrats are learning the hard way that they must do some homework before voting.