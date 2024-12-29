Democrat Jasmine Crockett Shows Off Her Special Brand of Stupid on MSNBC in...
Did Harry Sisson Create His X Account While in Grade School? Internet Detectives...
Abort Cavort? The Associated Press ‘Celebrates’ Abortion Increase with Pic of Smiling, Cla...
VIP
Council Member Lets 'Low' Constituents Know Just What He Thinks of Them
VIP
Legacy Media Slathers Latest Coat of Whitewash Over Biden's Sins (and Their Own)
German President Thinks X Is a Threat to Democracy
Here We Go (Again!): Dr. Birx, CDC Warn Bird Flu Could Turn Into...
BREAKING: Explosive South Korean Airplane Crash Caught on Video, Dozens Reported Dead
Politico Correspondent: Christian Nationalists Believe Our Rights Come From God
Vivek's 'Mediocre' Label for American Kids Sparks Twitter Debate
Wins Keep Coming! Tom Homan Says Company That Bought Border Wall Will Return...
Is It Libs of TikTok’s Belief This Subway Menace Should Be Strangled to...
As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
Not Above the Law: Biden Administration Agrees to Court Order Ruling It CANNOT...

Voters’ Remorse: Angry Democrats Want to Sue Florida Politician Who Jumped to Republican Party

Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 29, 2024
ImgFlip

Florida Democrats are mad at State Representative Hillary Cassell. She ran as a Democrat, but recently switched her party affiliation to Republican. She says her positions haven’t changed, but the Democratic Party has. She says that’s why she can no longer be a Democrat. Some are claiming she has committed fraud, should resign and return all the ‘Democrat’ money she raised.

Advertisement

Here’s one angry Dem. (READ)

Some angry Democrat commenters think they can take Cassell to court. That’s going to be difficult considering she hasn’t broken any laws on the books.

Other Democrat posters are calling for an investigation. Not sure what they would investigate since she’s pretty clearly explained why she’s left the party. She’s under no legal obligation to remain a Democrat.

Recommended

Democrat Jasmine Crockett Shows Off Her Special Brand of Stupid on MSNBC in Lame Attack on Trump
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It may feel unfair, but it’s really the voters’ responsibility to vet candidates and see where they stand on issues. You’re not just voting for the letter next to a candidate’s name.

Advertisement

Although party affiliation may seem like a shorthand way of knowing how a candidate will vote and what they believe, it is still not a guarantee. Democrats are learning the hard way that they must do some homework before voting.

Tags: CRAZY DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC PARTY ELECTION FLORIDA FUNNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Jasmine Crockett Shows Off Her Special Brand of Stupid on MSNBC in Lame Attack on Trump
Warren Squire
As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
justmindy
Did Harry Sisson Create His X Account While in Grade School? Internet Detectives Are on the Case!
Warren Squire
Politico Correspondent: Christian Nationalists Believe Our Rights Come From God
Brett T.
Here We Go (Again!): Dr. Birx, CDC Warn Bird Flu Could Turn Into Another Pandemic and NO ONE Is Having It
Amy Curtis
Wins Keep Coming! Tom Homan Says Company That Bought Border Wall Will Return It to Trump Admin (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Jasmine Crockett Shows Off Her Special Brand of Stupid on MSNBC in Lame Attack on Trump Warren Squire
Advertisement