As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment

Greenland has a major problem.

BREAKING:



Major blackout leaves most of Greenland without electricity pic.twitter.com/VO78DtnBOO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 28, 2024

Advertisement

🇬🇱 #BREAKING: SEVERE POWER OUTAGE HITS GREENLAND'S CAPITAL NUUK



Much of Greenland is without power as temperatures plummet below -27°F. Authorities are working to restore electricity amidst extreme conditions.#Greenland #Nuuk #PowerOutage pic.twitter.com/W9LydRbhxN — Breaking News (@PlanetReportHQ) December 29, 2024

Obviously, this is a dire problem in such harsh temperatures.

This would never have happened if Greenland were under President Trump’s rule. https://t.co/xqiSBzNXkR — Republicans for National Renewal (@RNRenewal) December 29, 2024

The beginning of the US takeover of Greenland? — Proud American (@JimSTruthBTold) December 29, 2024

This immediately started jokes about Trump's past talks of taking over Greenland.

Massive power outage reported in Greenland.

This footage was recorded in its capital city Nuuk with temperatures below -27 ° Fahrenheit.#BREAKING pic.twitter.com/eNIV5Je3wB — Target Reporter (@Target_Reporter) December 28, 2024

Greenland, serious issues with electricity.

Very bad time of year to be trying to repair things. https://t.co/exeJgIE2D7 — anne witkowski (@anwit07) December 29, 2024

Who gets Greenland first, Trump or Putin? — Midnight Investor (@MidnightInvestr) December 29, 2024

Obviously, Trump would be the more benevolent leader. Heh.

I think most of Greenland was already without electricity. @greg16676935420, did I beat you to it? — Matthew Chang (@matthewachang) December 29, 2024

They would likely welcome the Americans, let's be honest.

the timing of this. https://t.co/nL18tWKJr0 — THE REAL DARK JUDGE (@ROYALMRBADNEWS) December 29, 2024

There are so many weird happenings about now.

Now’s our chance to take it move move move https://t.co/IV3Yqxpdrw — LoudLobster578🇺🇸 (@Loudlobster578) December 28, 2024

It's been a long time coming.

He man isn't even president and he alteady scheming https://t.co/ACdLWMzOfA — OJ 🇹🇳 (@OrangeJuiceTN) December 29, 2024

There is no time like the present.

I know of a way to fix this! https://t.co/POVKn8vF3Z pic.twitter.com/7GmXg5Muee — King David 👑 🕎 (@DavidicReturn) December 29, 2024

Advertisement

Sounds like Trump is going to get Greenland at a discount. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 29, 2024

It sounds as if they may be looking for some quick relief.

Greenland power outages?

Ok now the timing of this is… well interesting — Mr Smith (@internetguy01) December 28, 2024

I hate to break it to you but most of Greenland doesn't have electricity to begin with — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) December 28, 2024

If it was part of America they’d have full power — Aaron G (@AGRO9230) December 28, 2024

Absolutely.

Stay strong brothers. Help is on the way. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Db9tLtkLjx — Corina Cruz (@corinavcruz) December 28, 2024

It's only a matter of time.