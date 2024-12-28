Is It Libs of TikTok’s Belief This Subway Menace Should Be Strangled to...
As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on December 28, 2024
Twitter

Greenland has a major problem.

Obviously, this is a dire problem in such harsh temperatures.

This immediately started jokes about Trump's past talks of taking over Greenland.

Obviously, Trump would be the more benevolent leader. Heh.

They would likely welcome the Americans, let's be honest.

There are so many weird happenings about now.

It's been a long time coming.

There is no time like the present. 

It sounds as if they may be looking for some quick relief. 

Absolutely.

It's only a matter of time.

