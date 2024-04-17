'Incredible': Emails Reveal More About Trump Impeachment 'Whistleblower' (and GUESS WHAT)
New Chief of NPR's Hat Explains Why a Thriving Conservative Alternative to These Hacks Is a MUST

Doug P.  |  1:30 PM on April 17, 2024
gif

Last week, we told you that Big Tech deemed it necessary to demonetize dozens of Twitchy stories (nearly 50 by our count).

Meanwhile, what passes on the left as a "legitimate media outlet," in this case, National Public Radio, receives your tax dollars all while being a mouthpiece for the Democrats and essentially another press wing for the DNC, all with the blessing of Big Tech (well, most of it anyway). 

Because NPR has been in the news lately, we'll single it out. A recent article written by a 25-year veteran of that outlet said that NPR has been increasingly crumbling due to the rot of liberal bias. Meanwhile, NPR leadership denied the claim, all while this is the person who has been hired to head that media outlet:

Gee, why would anybody think NPR would have a left-leaning bias? It's a total mystery! And let's not kid ourselves: The majority of news media leadership would also wear that hat.

Other tweets from Maher have proven that she's far from a "centrist" of any sort. There are even more bias-laden tweets that we mentioned in a previous story. And now a new video has surfaced:

The MSM's being led by "my truth" types. What could possibly go wrong?

This is the kind of thing conservative media is up against. Not only are voices on the right censored and demonetized, but in the case of NPR, our tax dollars are used to subsidize the other side that laughably describes themselves as "journalists."

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
