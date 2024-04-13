UCLA Psych Resident Wants to Normalize Setting Yourself on Fire in Protest
Miscarriage Is NOT Abortion

U.N. Chief's Response to Iran Attack on Israel is 'Beyond Parody'

Doug P.  |  9:34 PM on April 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

As we told you Saturday evening, Iran, as was expected, launched a drone attack on Israel which made President Biden cut his beach weekend short. Intelligence services reportedly knew something was brewing: 

Iran warned the U.S. to "stay away" from the matter (obviously Biden's "don't" warning rang hollow): 

Iran issued a warning to the United States on Saturday after it launched dozens of drones against Israel in an unprecedented attack. 

“Stay away,” Iran threatened the U.S. in its mission to the United Nations. 

"It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!," the statement continued, arguing that its attack on Israeli forces was a “legitimate defense” and a “response” to the Israeli strike that happened earlier this month in Damascus, Syria. 

United Nations Secretary-General Guterres had a response that wasn't surprising coming from the terrorist-coddling organization: 

"Immediate cessation of these hostilities." 

Does that sound familiar? 

That seems to be how the U.N. operates.

The U.N. is now trying to figure out a way to blame it all on climate change.

