U.N. Chief's Response to Iran Attack on Israel is 'Beyond Parody'

As we told you Saturday evening, Iran, as was expected, launched a drone attack on Israel which made President Biden cut his beach weekend short. Intelligence services reportedly knew something was brewing:

Israeli Media is reporting that U.S. and Israeli Intelligence received Information from Sources on how Significant and Large-Scale the Iranian Retaliatory Attack would be roughly 24 Hours before it began, allowing Israel and Allies to make moves to Directly Counter the Attack. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 14, 2024

Some Israeli Sources are reporting that Nevatim Airbase in the Negev Desert of Southern Israel has been Struck by at least 7 Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles launched by Iran. pic.twitter.com/OXAYS6I2sY — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 13, 2024

Dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches from Iran were identified approaching Israeli territory. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted the majority of the launches using the Arrow Aerial Defense System, together with Israel's strategic allies, before the… pic.twitter.com/06GdLuJM6k — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 14, 2024

Iran warned the U.S. to "stay away" from the matter (obviously Biden's "don't" warning rang hollow):

Iran issued a warning to the United States on Saturday after it launched dozens of drones against Israel in an unprecedented attack. “Stay away,” Iran threatened the U.S. in its mission to the United Nations. "It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!," the statement continued, arguing that its attack on Israeli forces was a “legitimate defense” and a “response” to the Israeli strike that happened earlier this month in Damascus, Syria.

United Nations Secretary-General Guterres had a response that wasn't surprising coming from the terrorist-coddling organization:

I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by Iran.



I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities.



Neither the region nor the world can afford another war. https://t.co/Kmbt3zWMw7 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 14, 2024

"Immediate cessation of these hostilities."

Does that sound familiar?

Now that Iran has completed its attack, but before Israel can respond, the UN chief demands an end to hostilities.



Beyond parody. https://t.co/jj0DJ8biAK — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 14, 2024

Oh, NOW the cowards are calling for a ceasefire. LMAO! https://t.co/UZwVnRbM05 — Od Rijeke Do Mora (she/they)🇵🇸🇨🇩🇸🇩❤️🇭🇷 (@Summer_Lauco) April 14, 2024

Oh. Here comes ceasefire now. Strange he didn’t urge Iran to ceasefire. https://t.co/D7no0yPWp5 — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) April 14, 2024

That seems to be how the U.N. operates.

Guterres is too much of a simpleton to realize he and the UN emboldened tonight's attack https://t.co/JnbTsDgQjR — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) April 14, 2024

The U.N. is now trying to figure out a way to blame it all on climate change.