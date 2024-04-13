Iran Reportedly Launches Major Strike on Israel

President Barack Obama actually cut his Delaware beach vacation short and returned to the White House Saturday because of intel about events in the Middle East. The intel said that Iran was threatening to launch an attack on Israel, and news sources are saying it's happening.

Advertisement

CNN: Biden departed the beach "moments ago," just as Iran began its attacks on Israel.



Yesterday, Biden said he expected an Iranian attack "sooner [rather] than later" — but left for the beach anyway. pic.twitter.com/xpsjLVP03P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 13, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: Iran has reportedly launched dozens of drones against Israel — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 13, 2024

Israel shutting down air space. As are several neighboring countries.



It’s absolutely insane that Iran is basically announcing they are about to launch a major attack and everyone is just sitting around and waiting for it as if it should be accepted and inevitable. — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 13, 2024

Donald Trump had Iran broke.



Joe Biden gave the Iran Regime hundreds of billions of dollars in sanctions relief, credit and cash.



Iran is now attacking Israel with Joe Biden’s money. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 13, 2024

Everyone who voted for Biden helped fund Iran. — Wirra (@wirraone) April 13, 2024

“Don’t”. Well they did. Now what? — Awaiting my free stuff (@tesicram) April 13, 2024

Follow my friend Amir who is giving live updates in Israel. He said the drones will take 4 hours to arrive. Israel will attempt to shoot them down. Not one Israeli will sleep tonight. Pray! Amir Tsarfati@beholdisrael — RockyRoadPatriot (@RockyRd_Patriot) April 13, 2024

The Israeli counterstrike needs to be massive and devastating. Reestablish strategic deterrence. — El Duende (@El_Duende1) April 13, 2024

🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇷 The Pentagon: "Israel is now under attack from Iran" — Malik Ehtisham (@malkehtisham) April 13, 2024

BREAKING: Iran launches attack against Israel using dozens of drones, four U.S. and Israeli officials told me — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 13, 2024

There is almost no chance that an attack like this will actually do real harm to Israel unless they allow it. Why might they allow it? To give them justification to attack Iranian nuclear sites. — Jon Schreifels (@JonSchreifels) April 13, 2024

Hopefully this is one of those half-assed attacks Iran launches to save face -- as they did after soleimani. Iranians are willing fight to the last Palestinian. Not so much the last mullah. (At least until they have nukes) — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 13, 2024





We'll update this story as we learn more.

***