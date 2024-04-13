Rep. Adam Schiff Says Donald Trump Laid the Pathway for January 6 Months...
Department of Education Weighs in on LGBTQ 'Day of (No) Silence' With Creepy...
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Says She's Forcing a Second Vote on FISA
MSNBC Panel Flips Out Over Suggested ID/Citizenship Checks for Voting
Just Leave the Country Then: Seattle Dance Convention Says American Flag Uniforms Are...
Optics Backfire? WH Says Biden Won't Be at Home in Delaware All Weekend...
Miscarriage Is NOT Abortion
'Incredible': Here's What Biden Said Before Heading Off to Delaware for the Weekend
'We'll See You at Your House. We'll Murder You.' Pro-Hamas Nutjob Threatens City...
OOF: Twitter Reminds the Associated Press of Some OTHER People Who 'Lost the...
Chivalry Is Dead and Feminism Killed It: Woman Asks Why Men Won't Give...
NBC News Reaches Summit of Mt. Stupid With Report About Who's 'Crocheting a...
This Week on the Hill w/ Speaker Johnson - Ep. 1
Bill Maher: 'I Always Liked America, and Thought Death to It Was Bad'

Iran Reportedly Launches Major Strike on Israel

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on April 13, 2024
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

President Barack Obama actually cut his Delaware beach vacation short and returned to the White House Saturday because of intel about events in the Middle East. The intel said that Iran was threatening to launch an attack on Israel, and news sources are saying it's happening.

Advertisement

Recommended

Rep. Adam Schiff Says Donald Trump Laid the Pathway for January 6 Months in Advance
Brett T.
Advertisement


We'll update this story as we learn more.

***

Tags: DRONES IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Adam Schiff Says Donald Trump Laid the Pathway for January 6 Months in Advance
Brett T.
Department of Education Weighs in on LGBTQ 'Day of (No) Silence' With Creepy Video
Brett T.
MSNBC Panel Flips Out Over Suggested ID/Citizenship Checks for Voting
Doug P.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Says She's Forcing a Second Vote on FISA
Brett T.
Just Leave the Country Then: Seattle Dance Convention Says American Flag Uniforms Are 'Triggering'
Grateful Calvin
Chivalry Is Dead and Feminism Killed It: Woman Asks Why Men Won't Give Up Their Seats on the Subway
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Adam Schiff Says Donald Trump Laid the Pathway for January 6 Months in Advance Brett T.
Advertisement