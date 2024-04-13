Optics Backfire? WH Says Biden Won't Be at Home in Delaware All Weekend After All

Yesterday the subject matter President Biden was asked about caught a lot of attention considering that immediately after responding briefly, he left to spend the weekend at his Delaware home:

Asked if he is worried Iran will kill Americans, Biden told press pool he is always concerned about Americans. He's off to Delaware for weekend. pic.twitter.com/9Yi7lMRbHA — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 12, 2024

The optics might have been a bit too terrible for Team Biden and maybe the White House thought the president getting photographed on the beach with these other things happening in the world wouldn't be a good look:

BREAKING: White House says President Biden is returning to the White House from Rehoboth Beach, Del. this afternoon to consult with his national security team about events in the Middle East — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) April 13, 2024

The fact that Biden went in the first place is amazing, though not very surprising.

Why did he think it was okay to go to the beach at a time like this in the first place? — X Miss (@Truthfoolgal) April 13, 2024

It must be about to get really bad to drag the old man off the beach https://t.co/OlYtAoEzHg — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 13, 2024

DEFCON Level: No Beach.

Highest defcon alert:



“cut beach house weekend short.“ https://t.co/5Po6PIyT2p — JC (@cunninghamjeff) April 13, 2024

You know it’s a big deal if Biden cancels his weekly vacation. https://t.co/tEP73c1Hl6 — 🍍Andy Splatz🍍 (@AndySplatz) April 13, 2024

Now we know it must be something serious.