Optics Backfire? WH Says Biden Won't Be at Home in Delaware All Weekend After All

Doug P.  |  1:41 PM on April 13, 2024
Yesterday the subject matter President Biden was asked about caught a lot of attention considering that immediately after responding briefly, he left to spend the weekend at his Delaware home:

The optics might have been a bit too terrible for Team Biden and maybe the White House thought the president getting photographed on the beach with these other things happening in the world wouldn't be a good look: 

The fact that Biden went in the first place is amazing, though not very surprising. 

DEFCON Level: No Beach.

Now we know it must be something serious.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

