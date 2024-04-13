'Incredible': Here's What Biden Said Before Heading Off to Delaware for the Weekend

After the Biden White House has appeased the regime regularly, Iran has been thanking this administration by sponsoring attacks on U.S. personnel overseas and now there are reports that Israel could come under attack:

Advertisement

Breaking: United States officials tell CBS News that a major Iranian attack against Israel is expected as soon as today.https://t.co/UXANH7gUxk — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) April 12, 2024

We also have the return of the Biden White House's "Don't" doctrine, and you know how effective that's been in the past:

"What is your message to Iran in this moment?"



BIDEN (confused): "Don't" pic.twitter.com/7bnlSbUIJt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2024

Biden was asked about the situation and expressed concern about Americans in his own particular way:

Asked if he is worried Iran will kill Americans, Biden told press pool he is always concerned about Americans. He's off to Delaware for weekend. pic.twitter.com/9Yi7lMRbHA — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 12, 2024

That tweet certainly says a lot to sum up the Biden presidency:

What an incredible sequence of sentences. https://t.co/RB2uhvHW31 — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 12, 2024

We may be bombing Iran this weekend and Biden is headed to the beach.



Amazing. https://t.co/bdoY5fWdCO — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 12, 2024

That kind of thing certainly sends a message to our enemies, and not a good one.

“I’m always concerned about Americans.”



“Well off to another vacation!” https://t.co/dVtAp6yPHo — John Cooper (@thejcoop) April 13, 2024

Oh the hostages? Yes, I care. Welp, see ya later! https://t.co/uqfH7RM13q — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 12, 2024

To be clear, Iran plans to attack Israel, and they’ve threatened U.S. troops in the region



And Biden’s going on vacation https://t.co/xHKECi82ZA — John Hasson (@SonofHas) April 13, 2024

There are some in the replies to the above reporter's post asking "what's the difference between this and Trump going to Camp David or Mar-a-Lago?"

Other than the fact that none of these things were going on when Trump was in office?

In any case, Biden was Delaware-bound again:

Biden's on way to airport on 695 as he heads to his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/bqRfs41Ica — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 12, 2024

Great optics, right?

Americans are hostage in Gaza.



Iran is preparing to attack Israel.



Biden is off to his beach house for vacation. https://t.co/iWD0rDzNF4 — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 12, 2024

Joe needs his rest.

I realize I’m dating myself but I can remember when being president was a full time job. https://t.co/E3yZzf0m5N — Unburdened By What Has Been (@bebe_strange) April 12, 2024

Maybe it is a full-time gig for the person doing the actual job, whoever that is.