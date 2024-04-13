Miscarriage Is NOT Abortion
'We'll See You at Your House. We'll Murder You.' Pro-Hamas Nutjob Threatens City...
OOF: Twitter Reminds the Associated Press of Some OTHER People Who 'Lost the...
Chivalry Is Dead and Feminism Killed It: Woman Asks Why Men Won't Give...
NBC News Reaches Summit of Mt. Stupid With Report About Who's 'Crocheting a...
This Week on the Hill w/ Speaker Johnson - Ep. 1
Bill Maher: 'I Always Liked America, and Thought Death to It Was Bad'
'Reverse Robin Hood': Here are 'the Biggest Winners' in Biden's Student Loan Vote-Buying...
Biden Administration Makes EVERYONE Mad With News of $300 MILLION for DHS, Illegal...
Just for Fun: Twitter/X Is Overrun With 'Wifejak' Memes and LOL
WATCH: Multiple Barges Break Loose, Float Down Ohio River
BREAKING: Multiple Injured, Dead Following Attack at Sydney's Bondi Junction Shopping Cent...
Iowahawk Demystifies the 'Latine' Thing
Surprise, Surprise: Man's Arrest in Planet Fitness Locker Room Proves Women's Concerns Are...

'Incredible': Here's What Biden Said Before Heading Off to Delaware for the Weekend

Doug P.  |  12:10 PM on April 13, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After the Biden White House has appeased the regime regularly, Iran has been thanking this administration by sponsoring attacks on U.S. personnel overseas and now there are reports that Israel could come under attack: 

Advertisement

We also have the return of the Biden White House's "Don't" doctrine, and you know how effective that's been in the past:

Biden was asked about the situation and expressed concern about Americans in his own particular way:

That tweet certainly says a lot to sum up the Biden presidency:

That kind of thing certainly sends a message to our enemies, and not a good one.

Recommended

Chivalry Is Dead and Feminism Killed It: Woman Asks Why Men Won't Give Up Their Seats on the Subway
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

There are some in the replies to the above reporter's post asking "what's the difference between this and Trump going to Camp David or Mar-a-Lago?"

Other than the fact that none of these things were going on when Trump was in office? 

In any case, Biden was Delaware-bound again: 

Great optics, right?

Joe needs his rest.

Maybe it is a full-time gig for the person doing the actual job, whoever that is. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chivalry Is Dead and Feminism Killed It: Woman Asks Why Men Won't Give Up Their Seats on the Subway
Amy Curtis
'We'll See You at Your House. We'll Murder You.' Pro-Hamas Nutjob Threatens City Council
FuzzyChimp
OOF: Twitter Reminds the Associated Press of Some OTHER People Who 'Lost the American Dream'
Grateful Calvin
Just for Fun: Twitter/X Is Overrun With 'Wifejak' Memes and LOL
FuzzyChimp
'Reverse Robin Hood': Here are 'the Biggest Winners' in Biden's Student Loan Vote-Buying Scheme
Doug P.
Bill Maher: 'I Always Liked America, and Thought Death to It Was Bad'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chivalry Is Dead and Feminism Killed It: Woman Asks Why Men Won't Give Up Their Seats on the Subway Amy Curtis
Advertisement